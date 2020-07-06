All apartments in Pearland
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:16 AM

2606 Brightlake Way Ln

2606 Brightlake Way Lane
Location

2606 Brightlake Way Lane, Pearland, TX 77584
Shadow Creek Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom Home in Pearland! - You do not want to miss this spotless Perry Home! Spacious, one story with lots of room and privacy for everyone! Home features an open family area, with high ceilings, tall windows and professionally landscaped yard. Kitchen boasts a gas grill, stainless fridge, custom cabinets, breakfast nook and loads of counter space. Master bedroom is large, features light and bright windows and has a private full bath. Guest rooms are nice sized. Fenced backyard and two-car garage. Alvin schools!

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.

Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5046910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 Brightlake Way Ln have any available units?
2606 Brightlake Way Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearland, TX.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pearland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2606 Brightlake Way Ln have?
Some of 2606 Brightlake Way Ln's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2606 Brightlake Way Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2606 Brightlake Way Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 Brightlake Way Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2606 Brightlake Way Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2606 Brightlake Way Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2606 Brightlake Way Ln offers parking.
Does 2606 Brightlake Way Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2606 Brightlake Way Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 Brightlake Way Ln have a pool?
No, 2606 Brightlake Way Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2606 Brightlake Way Ln have accessible units?
No, 2606 Brightlake Way Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 Brightlake Way Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2606 Brightlake Way Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

