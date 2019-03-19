1509 Heron Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool

Charming 4 BR 2.5 bath home in desirable Paloma Creek subdivision in a CUL DE SAC! Located just west of DNT on 380,(North TXs hottest new growth corridor!). Beautifully landscaped lot. The home has great curb appeal and with fresh paint inside and out. Move-in ready. Kitchen overlooks the living area and has a formal dining area. Upstairs 4th BR can be used as a study. There is also a huge second living-Game area upstairs. Home also has a covered front porch, sprinkler system and gutters. Subdivision features include pools, hike and bike trails, park, playgrounds and clubhouse. Recently upgraded Wood Floor in Living, Dining & Master, and new Tile floors in all wet areas just done 1st week of February 2019.