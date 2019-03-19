All apartments in Paloma Creek
Find more places like 1509 Heron Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paloma Creek, TX
/
1509 Heron Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1509 Heron Drive

1509 Heron Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1509 Heron Drive, Paloma Creek, TX 76227

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
Charming 4 BR 2.5 bath home in desirable Paloma Creek subdivision in a CUL DE SAC! Located just west of DNT on 380,(North TXs hottest new growth corridor!). Beautifully landscaped lot. The home has great curb appeal and with fresh paint inside and out. Move-in ready. Kitchen overlooks the living area and has a formal dining area. Upstairs 4th BR can be used as a study. There is also a huge second living-Game area upstairs. Home also has a covered front porch, sprinkler system and gutters. Subdivision features include pools, hike and bike trails, park, playgrounds and clubhouse. Recently upgraded Wood Floor in Living, Dining & Master, and new Tile floors in all wet areas just done 1st week of February 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Heron Drive have any available units?
1509 Heron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek, TX.
What amenities does 1509 Heron Drive have?
Some of 1509 Heron Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Heron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Heron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Heron Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1509 Heron Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek.
Does 1509 Heron Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1509 Heron Drive offers parking.
Does 1509 Heron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Heron Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Heron Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1509 Heron Drive has a pool.
Does 1509 Heron Drive have accessible units?
No, 1509 Heron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Heron Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 Heron Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 Heron Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1509 Heron Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXProsper, TXAubrey, TXCelina, TXThe Colony, TXHickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXSouthlake, TXKrum, TXFarmers Branch, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District