1045 Albatross Lane

INCREDIBLE LAKE FRONT LOT! Great for entertaining. Energy star certified home next to neighborhood park with trail to the lake. Iron fence in back with great view of Corp of Eng land and see the lake! Covered front porch and back patio. Split bedrooms! Study or nursery attached to the master bedroom! Washer and dryer included. Enjoy the amenities offered in Paloma Creek! New high school and all schools in walking distance. Close to all major highways. Shopping and entertaining nearby. See this home today! Call Tony Allen at 214-535-1440 for showing.