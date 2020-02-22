All apartments in Paloma Creek
1045 Albatross Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:53 PM

1045 Albatross Lane

1045 Albatross Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1045 Albatross Lane, Paloma Creek, TX 76227

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
INCREDIBLE LAKE FRONT LOT! Great for entertaining. Energy star certified home next to neighborhood park with trail to the lake. Iron fence in back with great view of Corp of Eng land and see the lake! Covered front porch and back patio. Split bedrooms! Study or nursery attached to the master bedroom! Washer and dryer included. Enjoy the amenities offered in Paloma Creek! New high school and all schools in walking distance. Close to all major highways. Shopping and entertaining nearby. See this home today! Call Tony Allen at 214-535-1440 for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 Albatross Lane have any available units?
1045 Albatross Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek, TX.
Is 1045 Albatross Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1045 Albatross Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 Albatross Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1045 Albatross Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek.
Does 1045 Albatross Lane offer parking?
No, 1045 Albatross Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1045 Albatross Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1045 Albatross Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 Albatross Lane have a pool?
No, 1045 Albatross Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1045 Albatross Lane have accessible units?
No, 1045 Albatross Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 Albatross Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1045 Albatross Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1045 Albatross Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1045 Albatross Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

