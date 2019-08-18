504 Hummingbird Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Beautiful, Well maintained 1 Story 3 bedroom 2 bath with separate Study and Dinning Room in Paloma Creek sub division. Open Kitchen floor plan with Granite and eat in kitchen area.Situated on a beautifully landscaped lot, this home has great curb appeal! It features an open-living concept, split bedrooms and has a front formal living or formal dining area, covered patio. Home is also wired for sound through out. Close to Highway 380 and Dallas Tollway. Community has swimming pool, walking trails.