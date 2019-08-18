All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated August 18 2019 at 10:32 PM

504 Hummingbird Drive

504 Hummingbird Drive · No Longer Available
Location

504 Hummingbird Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful, Well maintained 1 Story 3 bedroom 2 bath with separate Study and Dinning Room in Paloma Creek sub division. Open Kitchen floor plan with Granite and eat in kitchen area.Situated on a beautifully landscaped lot, this home has great curb appeal! It features an open-living concept, split bedrooms and has a front formal living or formal dining area, covered patio. Home is also wired for sound through out. Close to Highway 380 and Dallas Tollway. Community has swimming pool, walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Hummingbird Drive have any available units?
504 Hummingbird Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 504 Hummingbird Drive have?
Some of 504 Hummingbird Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Hummingbird Drive currently offering any rent specials?
504 Hummingbird Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Hummingbird Drive pet-friendly?
No, 504 Hummingbird Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 504 Hummingbird Drive offer parking?
No, 504 Hummingbird Drive does not offer parking.
Does 504 Hummingbird Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Hummingbird Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Hummingbird Drive have a pool?
Yes, 504 Hummingbird Drive has a pool.
Does 504 Hummingbird Drive have accessible units?
No, 504 Hummingbird Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Hummingbird Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 Hummingbird Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Hummingbird Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 Hummingbird Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

