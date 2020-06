Amenities

1914 Amsterdam Ave - This three bedroom and two bath home is located in Orange, TX. The home is 1,750 square feet, has central air and heat and features a 2 car garage. There is a dining area near the kitchen. The home has a very large living with a fire place. Each of the bedrooms come with a nice size closet. The master bedroom has it's own bathroom. There is a covered back porch for entertaining. This home requires a 12 month lease.



Pets are accepted on a case by case basis.



