Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:01 PM

253 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in North Richland Hills, TX

Finding an apartment in North Richland Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
$
14 Units Available
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St, North Richland Hills, TX
Studio
$1,149
901 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1134 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to schools, shops and restaurants. Units feature large garden tubs with separate stand-up shower, built-in wine racks and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Holiday West
13 Units Available
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
903 sqft
Stylish apartments with hardwood floors and brushed nickel lighting. 24-hour maintenance available. Swim, play tennis and grill out on site. Easy access to I-820. Near Iron Horse Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
989 sqft
Resort-style pool and hot tub. BUsiness center and shared library. Faux hardwood flooring, crown molding, two-tone paint. Immediate access to I-820.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
23 Units Available
Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1491 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1444 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,228
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1580 sqft
1-4 bedrooms available just off I-820. Recently renovated in highly modern style, with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplaces and roomy walk-in closets. Laundry, pool and 24-hour gym on-site. Maintenance available around the clock.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26, North Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1196 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,040
1388 sqft
Minutes from I-820 and close to Tarrant County Junior College. Stylish apartments with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and a modern kitchen with appliances. Community includes concierge service, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
31 Units Available
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1083 sqft
WELCOME TO 26 AT CITY POINT 26 at City Point combines luxury features and designer interiors with the peaceful suburban location of North Richland Hills to create the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1430 sqft
Exquisite apartments with designer pendant lighting, espresso custom cabinets and carpeted bedrooms. Community luxuries include a yoga and aerobics room, poker room and Wi-Fi lounge. Close to I-820. Near Walker's Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:37pm
$
6 Units Available
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Castlewinds in North Richland Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
867 sqft
Nestled in suburban North Richland Hills, Hilltop Apartments offer cable, fireplaces and expansive closets. The pet-friendly community also features outdoor grills, a pool and a dog park, all with views of the Fort Worth skyline.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:03pm
25 Units Available
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This non-smoking community is minutes from area shops and parks. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool, playground, billiards centers and heated spa. Each home includes 9-foot ceilings, bay windows and garden tubs.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
9 Units Available
The Abbey at Hightower
6889 Hightower Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury community is in a private neighborhood. North Richland Hills area provides great shopping and entertainment options. For those who stay home, a movie theater, pool and gym are available. In-unit washer-dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
972 sqft
Nestled in North Richland Hills, Texas on a secluded street canopied by stately oak trees is a uniquely original residential rental community. Emerald Park Apartment Homes offers something for every taste.
Results within 1 mile of North Richland Hills
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
32 Units Available
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy, Haltom City, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
902 sqft
Luxurious and peaceful lakeside living is the lifestyle that awaits you at Spring Lake. Our apartment homes achieve the perfect blend of style and sophistication. You really can have it all and you will love where you live!
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
24 Units Available
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820, Hurst, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1352 sqft
Gated community in Hurst, Texas, close to I-820. Other nearby cities include Fort Worth and Arlington. Apartments have high ceilings with European-style kitchens and plenty of storage. Seven different floor plans to choose from.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St, Haltom City, TX
Studio
$682
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$772
421 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desert Sands Apartments, conveniently located close to Highway 820, Interstate 35W, and Highways 121 and 183, offers a beautiful, lush, and landscaped community and style of living.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
$
29 Units Available
Creek on Callway
3830 Booth Calloway Rd, Richland Hills, TX
Studio
$790
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1065 sqft
A thoughtfully designed community with black-on-black appliances gourmet kitchens, and wood blinds. Washer and dryer connections in-unit. Upgraded lighting, faux wood floors, and two-tone paint. Spacious exterior area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:13pm
1 Unit Available
Plantation West
612 Booth Calloway, Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
1063 sqft
(RLNE2752697)
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
9 Units Available
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Onsite clubhouse features pool, gym, media center and gift wrapping station. 1-3 bedroom units have garden tubs, hardwood floors and full-size washers and dryers. Close to I-820, I-30W, Keller Place Mall and numerous restaurants.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
7 Units Available
North Hills Place
3817 Booth Calloway, Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
975 sqft
Discover your next home at North Hills Place Apartments in Fort Worth. Be sure to come for a visit to see the available floorplan options. The professional leasing team is ready for you to visit.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
9 Units Available
32Ten on the Blvd
3216 Ash Park Dr, Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1070 sqft
Welcome to the 32Ten on the BLVD Apartments. How home should feel! At 32Ten on the Blvd, we work to provide our residents with more than just a home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:03pm
2 Units Available
Parc at Bakers Pointe
7120 Baker Blvd, Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$798
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Parc at Bakers Pointe, a senior living community offers a great place to live and community to be part of. Located in Fort Worth's 76118 area, living at this community offers a variety of nearby highlights, with easy access to highways and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of North Richland Hills
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
54 Units Available
The Logan
1400 Sierra Springs Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
978 sqft
Active living with 24-hour fitness center, tennis and basketball courts. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Fast access to Highway 121/Airport Freeway.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Fossil
21 Units Available
Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$946
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hidden Lakes in Fort Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for North Richland Hills, TX

Contrary to the name, there aren't really any hills in North Richland Hills to speak of. Nobody knows for sure how they came up with the name of the town, actually.

This suburb in the fast-growing Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex is actually the third largest city in Tarrant County on the Fort Worth side. Locals call this popular town NRH for short. How popular is it? Well, the population is really exploding, having grown by 15% between 2000 and 2012 alone. There's a lot to like about living in NRH, from safe streets, lots of green space and all the businesses you'd ever need. It's also conveniently located next to the popular "Mid-Cities" area that includes Hurst, Euless and Bedford.

Having trouble with Craigslist North Richland Hills? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in North Richland Hills, TX

Finding an apartment in North Richland Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

