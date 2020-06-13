253 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in North Richland Hills, TX
Contrary to the name, there aren't really any hills in North Richland Hills to speak of. Nobody knows for sure how they came up with the name of the town, actually.
This suburb in the fast-growing Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex is actually the third largest city in Tarrant County on the Fort Worth side. Locals call this popular town NRH for short. How popular is it? Well, the population is really exploding, having grown by 15% between 2000 and 2012 alone. There's a lot to like about living in NRH, from safe streets, lots of green space and all the businesses you'd ever need. It's also conveniently located next to the popular "Mid-Cities" area that includes Hurst, Euless and Bedford.
Finding an apartment in North Richland Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.