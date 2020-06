Amenities

Available immidiately, this brand new, never been lived in house is ready for you to make it a home... Offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a split floor plan, a 2 car garage, a privacy fence, spacious kitchen, granite counters, and an oversized master bedroom with a HUGE walk in closet.... not to mention it is centrally located, and offers quick access to Hwy 6. Call today for a tour!