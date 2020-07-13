/
pet friendly apartments
93 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Nassau Bay, TX
Bay House
2041 San Sebastian Ct, Nassau Bay, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$839
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1058 sqft
These recently renovated units include hardwood flooring and walk-in closets, and the water bill is covered. It's just moments from the Nassau Space Center and Nassau Bay. Amenities include pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Voyager at Space Center
18101 Point Lookout Dr, Nassau Bay, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1282 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1422 sqft
A quick walk to the Johnson Space Center and only moments from downtown Houston, this gated community boasts a pool, game room, BBQ stations, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Full-size W/D, dual pane windows.
Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston)
900 Henderson Ave, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$866
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
936 sqft
The Caroline
1235 East Nasa Parkway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,425
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1349 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1792 sqft
Now is the time to enjoy luxurious apartment living in Clear Lake, Texas.
The Falls at Clear Lake
801 E Nasa Pkwy, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
976 sqft
Conveniently located just off NASA Pkwy, these 1- to 3-bedroom units offer amenities like air conditioning, bathtubs, granite counters, stainless steel and refrigerators. The community offers 24-hour maintenance, a clubhouse and more.
The Towers at Clear Lake
18707 Egret Bay Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1146 sqft
Spacious living with modern updates: vinyl plank flooring, modern kitchens with granite countertops, and glass backsplashes. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, picnic area, private fishing pier and boat docks.
Century Edgewater
200 Water St, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1475 sqft
Out-of-this-world living is found near the NASA Space Center south of Houston. Spacious homes, custom features and thoughtful amenities create an exclusive community like no other.
Signature Point Apartments
1 Signature Point Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1199 sqft
Every bedroom has its own walk-in closet.. Wood and tile flooring. Fitness center includes steam room, shower, and private lockers. Lakeside walking and jogging trail.
Regatta Apartments
1315 Nasa Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1310 sqft
Right next to the NASA bypass freeway, close to Johnson Space Center and Baybrook Mall. Apartment homes with vast walk-in closets, GE-activated kitchens and outdoor facilities like resort pools and wooded parks.
Palms at Clearlake
1300 Gemini St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$906
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1188 sqft
Beautiful Clear Lake area, convenient access to I-45 and NASA Bypass. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with nine-foot/vaulted ceilings, crown molding and full-size W/D. Easy travel to good schools, Clear Lake and Baybrook Mall.
The Moorings
601 Enterprise Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,017
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1171 sqft
Ideally situated in the South Shore Harbour near the South Shore Marina. Comfortable, convenient 1-2 bedroom floor plans with balconies, tiled entries, and more.
2525 St Christopher Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1130 sqft
Great location close to I-45 with easy access to the city and the beach. Units have carpet, fireplaces and washer/dryer hookup. Community features a business center, playground and tennis court.
Village on the Lake Apartments
19200 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1575 sqft
Prime location on Clear Lake with gorgeous views. Located close to NASA and the Armand Bayou Nature Center. Three resort-style pools and a nine-hole putting green.
Village on the Lake Apartments Phase II
19202 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,345
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1575 sqft
Experience luxury living with three pools - an infinity pool overlooking Clear Lake, a lounging pool, and a heated lap pool. Top-of-the-line gym, private fishing access, and walk-in closets. Minutes from Armand Bayou and NASA.
Las Palmas
1400 El Camino Village Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,240
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1226 sqft
Inspired by immaculate grand Gulf Coast estates, Las Palmas combines world-class Spanish-Colonial architecture and a vibrant, Floridian flair perfectly paired with resort-style amenities, making your home a private island oasis.
CP Waterfront
451 Constellation Blvd, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$701
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1152 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in gated community with stone fireplace, upgraded kitchen, large patio and onsite swimming pool. Just off I-45 with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Close proximity to Clear Lake Marina.
2205 W Walker St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,062
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,596
1434 sqft
A resort-like pool, bark park and courtyards. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and nine-foot-high ceilings. Apartments are near exciting Kemah Boardwalk and convenient to I-45, SH 146 and SH 96.
1805 S Egret Bay Blvd, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,218
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,791
1507
Located just outside the Galveston Corridor. Floor plans include modern kitchens, spacious bathrooms and private patios or balconies. Utility rooms feature washer and dryers. On-site saltwater swimming pool and pet park with leash-free area.
Solano
535 W Nasa Pkwy, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled, the apartments at Solano are bright and open with built-in bookshelves, bay windows and W/D connections. The pet-friendly community features a refreshing pool for residents. On NASA Parkway, minutes from I-45.
1420 Marina Bay Dr, Kemah, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1485 sqft
Just steps from Clear Lake and two miles from the Kemah Boardwalk. Elegant one and two bedroom units include fireplace, ceramic tile, private balcony or patio and deluxe bay windows with views of the marina.
2601 North Repsdorph Road, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
946 sqft
Located in the heart of Clear Lake with close proximity to the water and Kemah Boardwalk. Newly renovated units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplace. Pool, gym and heated spa. 24-hour concierge.
Fairways at South Shore
3045 Marina Bay Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1254 sqft
Spacious apartments have stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel details. Hang out in the resort-style swimming pool or hot tub. Located near beautiful Clear Lake and several dining establishments.
San Palmilla
18833 Town Ridge Lane, Webster, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,309
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1140 sqft
A beautiful community featuring upgrades such as aromatherapy towel service in the fitness center, a social lounge, an internet cafe and a lap pool. Updated interiors feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and walk-in closets.
2800 E League City Pkwy, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1292 sqft
Conveniently located off I-45 and within easy reach of downtown Houston. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry amenities. Residential community offers a gym, media room, volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
