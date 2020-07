Amenities

Beautiful, READY TO MOVE IN home! Conveniently located just 5 minutes from the Westpark Toll Way and Close to Everything. 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath. Spacious living area opens up into the Beautiful Kitchen which boasts GRANITE counter-tops with Backsplash... GRANITE also in bathrooms. Lots of natural lighting! Huge backyard with covered patio is great for entertaining family and friends! Great Fort Bend School District, walking distance from neighborhood park. No Section 8 Please.