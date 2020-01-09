7402 Via Vista Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Houston, TX. The home features gorgeous tiling throughout with a massive vaulted ceiling in the living space. Spacious open kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. Home features an upstairs loft that stands over the living room and can be used as an office. Master bedroom features dual vanity sinks and a large walk-in closet. Gorgeous sunroom with plenty of natural light feeding into the kitchen. Private backyard with a porch that wraps around one side. Washer and Dryer included!

