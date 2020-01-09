All apartments in Mission Bend
7402 Via Vista Drive
Last updated January 9 2020

7402 Via Vista Drive

7402 Via Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7402 Via Vista Drive, Mission Bend, TX 77083
Mission Bend North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Houston, TX. The home features gorgeous tiling throughout with a massive vaulted ceiling in the living space. Spacious open kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. Home features an upstairs loft that stands over the living room and can be used as an office. Master bedroom features dual vanity sinks and a large walk-in closet. Gorgeous sunroom with plenty of natural light feeding into the kitchen. Private backyard with a porch that wraps around one side. Washer and Dryer included!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

