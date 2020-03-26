6802 Vialinda Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry parking garage

Ready to entertain? Freshly updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath open living area home with family room, gameroom and sunroom that features a wet bar, plus a formal dining room for special occasions. Freshly painted interior. New vinyl plank flooring throughout the home. Master bedroom has walk-in shower with separate tub, double sinks with vanity area and huge walk-in closet. The kitchen has plenty of counter space with a breakfast nook. The backyard is large and a great space for a dog or children playing. Easy access to Westpark toll road and Highway 6. Laundry room in the house. 2 car attached garage, extended double wide drive plus a circular drive.