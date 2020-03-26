All apartments in Mission Bend
Last updated March 26 2020 at 11:26 PM

6802 Vialinda Drive

6802 Vialinda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6802 Vialinda Drive, Mission Bend, TX 77083
Mission Bend North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Ready to entertain? Freshly updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath open living area home with family room, gameroom and sunroom that features a wet bar, plus a formal dining room for special occasions. Freshly painted interior. New vinyl plank flooring throughout the home. Master bedroom has walk-in shower with separate tub, double sinks with vanity area and huge walk-in closet. The kitchen has plenty of counter space with a breakfast nook. The backyard is large and a great space for a dog or children playing. Easy access to Westpark toll road and Highway 6. Laundry room in the house. 2 car attached garage, extended double wide drive plus a circular drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6802 Vialinda Drive have any available units?
6802 Vialinda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
What amenities does 6802 Vialinda Drive have?
Some of 6802 Vialinda Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6802 Vialinda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6802 Vialinda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6802 Vialinda Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6802 Vialinda Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6802 Vialinda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6802 Vialinda Drive offers parking.
Does 6802 Vialinda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6802 Vialinda Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6802 Vialinda Drive have a pool?
No, 6802 Vialinda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6802 Vialinda Drive have accessible units?
No, 6802 Vialinda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6802 Vialinda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6802 Vialinda Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6802 Vialinda Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6802 Vialinda Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

