6802 Vialinda Drive

Amenities
Ready to entertain? Freshly updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath open living area home with family room, gameroom and sunroom that features a wet bar, plus a formal dining room for special occasions. Freshly painted interior. New vinyl plank flooring throughout the home. Master bedroom has walk-in shower with separate tub, double sinks with vanity area and huge walk-in closet. The kitchen has plenty of counter space with a breakfast nook. The backyard is large and a great space for a dog or children playing. Easy access to Westpark toll road and Highway 6. Laundry room in the house. 2 car attached garage, extended double wide drive plus a circular drive.