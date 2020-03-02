16014 Sierra Vista Drive, Mission Bend, TX 77083 Mission Bend North
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 4bd-2.5ba-2ga home in Houston has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16014 Sierra Vista Drive have any available units?
16014 Sierra Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
What amenities does 16014 Sierra Vista Drive have?
Some of 16014 Sierra Vista Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16014 Sierra Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16014 Sierra Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16014 Sierra Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16014 Sierra Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16014 Sierra Vista Drive offer parking?
No, 16014 Sierra Vista Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16014 Sierra Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16014 Sierra Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16014 Sierra Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 16014 Sierra Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16014 Sierra Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 16014 Sierra Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16014 Sierra Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16014 Sierra Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16014 Sierra Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16014 Sierra Vista Drive has units with air conditioning.
