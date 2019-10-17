15138 Corona Del Mar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Charming one-story home in established Mission Bend. No carpet in the home! Enjoy a very spacious family room with vaulted ceilings, built-in bookcase/storage & cozy fireplace. Wonderful kitchen with plenty of cabinet/counter space, refrigerator included and adjacent breakfast area. Formal living room and elegant dining room are great for celebrations! Spacious master and master bath with dual sinks. Guest bathroom plus half bath. Utility room with built-in cabinets. The large backyard is great for entertaining. Two-car detached garage. A must see!