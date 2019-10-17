All apartments in Mission Bend
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:26 PM

15138 Corona Del Mar Drive

15138 Corona Del Mar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15138 Corona Del Mar Drive, Mission Bend, TX 77083
Mission Bend North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Charming one-story home in established Mission Bend. No carpet in the home! Enjoy a very spacious family room with vaulted ceilings, built-in bookcase/storage & cozy fireplace. Wonderful kitchen with plenty of cabinet/counter space, refrigerator included and adjacent breakfast area. Formal living room and elegant dining room are great for celebrations! Spacious master and master bath with dual sinks. Guest bathroom plus half bath. Utility room with built-in cabinets. The large backyard is great for entertaining. Two-car detached garage. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15138 Corona Del Mar Drive have any available units?
15138 Corona Del Mar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
What amenities does 15138 Corona Del Mar Drive have?
Some of 15138 Corona Del Mar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15138 Corona Del Mar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15138 Corona Del Mar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15138 Corona Del Mar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15138 Corona Del Mar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Bend.
Does 15138 Corona Del Mar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15138 Corona Del Mar Drive offers parking.
Does 15138 Corona Del Mar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15138 Corona Del Mar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15138 Corona Del Mar Drive have a pool?
No, 15138 Corona Del Mar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15138 Corona Del Mar Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 15138 Corona Del Mar Drive has accessible units.
Does 15138 Corona Del Mar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15138 Corona Del Mar Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15138 Corona Del Mar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15138 Corona Del Mar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

