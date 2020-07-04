All apartments in Lufkin
908 Jordan Ave
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:24 AM

908 Jordan Ave

908 Jordan Ave · (936) 632-1299
Location

908 Jordan Ave, Lufkin, TX 75904

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2018 sqft

Amenities

carport
extra storage
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
range
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home has room for all. With 2 separate living areas, and large dining room, 2 car carport. There is an additional storage building in the backyard. This home is located near downtown and hospital area. This home is listed at $1050.00/month is 2018sq foot, lots of space for everything.

You can pick up a rental application at our office located at: For the temporary time, there are applications at the back of the office next to the drop box, this is where you would also turn your application back in through the drop box.
American Real Estate
1313 S John Redditt
Lufkin Tx. 75904
We process applications on a first come first serve basis. To put in an application you will need to bring copies of all IDs, Drivers Licenses and SS cards and proof of all income in the house (check stubs, Disability award letters, etc). The application fee is $50 per person, 18 or over, money order only.
If you have any other questions or would like to see our other available rental properties please go to:
www.are.propertyware.com
And search Lufkin.
Office Number 936-632-1299 Please, leave a message and we will phone you back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Jordan Ave have any available units?
908 Jordan Ave has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 908 Jordan Ave have?
Some of 908 Jordan Ave's amenities include carport, extra storage, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 Jordan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
908 Jordan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Jordan Ave pet-friendly?
No, 908 Jordan Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lufkin.
Does 908 Jordan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 908 Jordan Ave offers parking.
Does 908 Jordan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Jordan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Jordan Ave have a pool?
No, 908 Jordan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 908 Jordan Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 908 Jordan Ave has accessible units.
Does 908 Jordan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 Jordan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 908 Jordan Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 908 Jordan Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
