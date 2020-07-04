908 Jordan Ave

Amenities

This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home has room for all. With 2 separate living areas, and large dining room, 2 car carport. There is an additional storage building in the backyard. This home is located near downtown and hospital area. This home is listed at $1050.00/month is 2018sq foot, lots of space for everything.



You can pick up a rental application at our office located at: For the temporary time, there are applications at the back of the office next to the drop box, this is where you would also turn your application back in through the drop box.

American Real Estate

1313 S John Redditt

Lufkin Tx. 75904

We process applications on a first come first serve basis. To put in an application you will need to bring copies of all IDs, Drivers Licenses and SS cards and proof of all income in the house (check stubs, Disability award letters, etc). The application fee is $50 per person, 18 or over, money order only.

If you have any other questions or would like to see our other available rental properties please go to:

www.are.propertyware.com

And search Lufkin.

Office Number 936-632-1299 Please, leave a message and we will phone you back.