Amenities

on-site laundry air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities on-site laundry

This home is a 3bed 1 bath it has been freshly painted and has a large laundry room with an additional closet. This home has central heat and air. It is being made ready at this time and is not available to view. Rent is listed at $ 900/month with a $700 deposit. Please call our office with questions regarding this property. 936-632-1299

Contact us to schedule a showing.