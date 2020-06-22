All apartments in Lufkin
103 Primrose Court
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:42 PM

103 Primrose Court

103 Primrose Ct · (409) 200-2985
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

103 Primrose Ct, Lufkin, TX 75904

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
THIS HOME IS READY TO VIEW, please do not drive over alone, call our office for arrangements.

Amazing Architecture in Brookhollow. With 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, large family room and 3 car garage there is room for everyone. 5th bedroom is downstairs with exterior door access, perfect for office or mother in law suite. Amazing kitchen with gas cooktop and window overlooking yard. Master Suite boasts a fireplace, private deck overlooking backyard, large dual closets, jacuzzi tub and separate shower. There is so much natural light in this home from the windows and skylights. Large lot with circle drive in beautiful cul de sac.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Primrose Court have any available units?
103 Primrose Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lufkin, TX.
Is 103 Primrose Court currently offering any rent specials?
103 Primrose Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Primrose Court pet-friendly?
No, 103 Primrose Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lufkin.
Does 103 Primrose Court offer parking?
Yes, 103 Primrose Court offers parking.
Does 103 Primrose Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Primrose Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Primrose Court have a pool?
No, 103 Primrose Court does not have a pool.
Does 103 Primrose Court have accessible units?
No, 103 Primrose Court does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Primrose Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Primrose Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Primrose Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Primrose Court does not have units with air conditioning.
