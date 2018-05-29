305 Mcgrede St

Amenities
Huge Home/Mother-in-Law Suite in North Longview - Property Id: 298286
PLEASE BRING MASKS/GLOVES!
This combination Home/Mother-in-Law Suite is located in the Longview School District minutes from the main strip of Restaurants, Shopping, & ALL the amenities Longview has to offer. It's positioned between Hwy 259 & Judson Road in a Safe, Quiet, Friendly neighborhood with GREAT neighbors and low traffic making it an excellent area. NO SMOKING & NO PETS PERMITTED ON PREMISES.
This property has a Main Home & adjoining Mother-in-Law Suite which connect via the utility/laundry room. There is parking room for 3-5 vehicles in the extra-large driveway.
Main Home: 2032 sq.ft. - 3 bedrooms/1.5 baths, Office, HUGE Multi-Functional room, Tons of Storage, and Many updates have been completed giving this home a clean, modern style.
Mother-in-Law Suite: 694 sq.ft. - 1 Bed/1 Bath, Full Kitchen & Living-room. This Apartment is recently built & completely updated for FULL Handicap Accessibility. Storage, Fixtures, Appliances, Wide Doors, Stability Bars, Level Walkways.
No Pets Allowed
