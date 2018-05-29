All apartments in Longview
Longview, TX
305 Mcgrede St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

305 Mcgrede St

305 Mcgrede Street · No Longer Available
Location

305 Mcgrede Street, Longview, TX 75605

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
Huge Home/Mother-in-Law Suite in North Longview - Property Id: 298286

PLEASE BRING MASKS/GLOVES!
This combination Home/Mother-in-Law Suite is located in the Longview School District minutes from the main strip of Restaurants, Shopping, & ALL the amenities Longview has to offer. It's positioned between Hwy 259 & Judson Road in a Safe, Quiet, Friendly neighborhood with GREAT neighbors and low traffic making it an excellent area. NO SMOKING & NO PETS PERMITTED ON PREMISES.

This property has a Main Home & adjoining Mother-in-Law Suite which connect via the utility/laundry room. There is parking room for 3-5 vehicles in the extra-large driveway.

Main Home: 2032 sq.ft. - 3 bedrooms/1.5 baths, Office, HUGE Multi-Functional room, Tons of Storage, and Many updates have been completed giving this home a clean, modern style.

Mother-in-Law Suite: 694 sq.ft. - 1 Bed/1 Bath, Full Kitchen & Living-room. This Apartment is recently built & completely updated for FULL Handicap Accessibility. Storage, Fixtures, Appliances, Wide Doors, Stability Bars, Level Walkways.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298286
Property Id 298286

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5847650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Mcgrede St have any available units?
305 Mcgrede St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longview, TX.
How much is rent in Longview, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longview Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Mcgrede St have?
Some of 305 Mcgrede St's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Mcgrede St currently offering any rent specials?
305 Mcgrede St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Mcgrede St pet-friendly?
No, 305 Mcgrede St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longview.
Does 305 Mcgrede St offer parking?
Yes, 305 Mcgrede St does offer parking.
Does 305 Mcgrede St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Mcgrede St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Mcgrede St have a pool?
No, 305 Mcgrede St does not have a pool.
Does 305 Mcgrede St have accessible units?
Yes, 305 Mcgrede St has accessible units.
Does 305 Mcgrede St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Mcgrede St has units with dishwashers.
