305 Mcgrede St

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking

Huge Home/Mother-in-Law Suite in North Longview - Property Id: 298286



PLEASE BRING MASKS/GLOVES!

This combination Home/Mother-in-Law Suite is located in the Longview School District minutes from the main strip of Restaurants, Shopping, & ALL the amenities Longview has to offer. It's positioned between Hwy 259 & Judson Road in a Safe, Quiet, Friendly neighborhood with GREAT neighbors and low traffic making it an excellent area. NO SMOKING & NO PETS PERMITTED ON PREMISES.



This property has a Main Home & adjoining Mother-in-Law Suite which connect via the utility/laundry room. There is parking room for 3-5 vehicles in the extra-large driveway.



Main Home: 2032 sq.ft. - 3 bedrooms/1.5 baths, Office, HUGE Multi-Functional room, Tons of Storage, and Many updates have been completed giving this home a clean, modern style.



Mother-in-Law Suite: 694 sq.ft. - 1 Bed/1 Bath, Full Kitchen & Living-room. This Apartment is recently built & completely updated for FULL Handicap Accessibility. Storage, Fixtures, Appliances, Wide Doors, Stability Bars, Level Walkways.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298286

Property Id 298286



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5847650)