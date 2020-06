Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Come take a tour at this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, and 2 car garage home, located in a well established area of Longview. Home has a large living area, formal dining, good size rooms. Great covered back porch area for morning coffee and more. Don't miss this great opportunity, email us for the lease application at carrillopropertymanagement@gmail.com