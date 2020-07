Amenities

HOME FOR RENT

Conveniently located 3.5 miles from the Inteplast Plant. FULLY REMODELED interior with brand new appliances. 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath home with new flooring, paint, LED lighting and more. There is a covered porch with a very nice entry ramp. Make an appointment to see it today!



$35 nonrefundable application fee. If approved $990 security deposit and $990 for 1st month rent due upon signing the lease agreement. Utilities are responsibility of the tenant. Credit and background check upon application.