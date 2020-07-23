10 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lindale, TX

Apartment List
1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Eagle Peak
365 Molly Lane
365 Molly Ln, Lindale, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1338 sqft
365 Molly Lane Available 09/16/20 NEARLY NEW 3/2/2 Brick Single Family Home in Lindale - Safe neighborhood - pets ok - Coming in September - *****This home is still occupied so please no walking on the property or PEEKING in the windows.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
800 Brad Circle
800 Brad Cir, Lindale, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1338 sqft
800 Brad Circle Available 09/07/20 Single Family Home- Nearly New Construction- Lindale ISD - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Pets okay! - This beautiful well-designed home has approximately 1338 square feet heated and cooled, Plus the covered porches and

1 of 3

Last updated October 3 at 02:21 PM
1 Unit Available
206 Helen
206 Helen Dr, Lindale, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1335 sqft
Quiet neighborhood, close to shopping, and dining. Beautiful 3/2 with large backyard! Concrete floors throughout. Walking distance to The Cannery, Pickers Pavilion, Darden Harvest Park.
Results within 5 miles of Lindale

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
11462 Fm 724
11462 FM 724, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1560 sqft
Nice rental with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Tenant will have access to land inside the wood fence. Property surrounding home is not part of lease. Tyler schools, pet friendly home. Call for your showing today!
Results within 10 miles of Lindale

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
15066 State Hwy 64W
15066 State Highway 64 W, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1956 sqft
Perfect location for the expanding family. Located near the Tyler airport this home offers 2 living areas 2 kitchens large yard and shop all on a corner lot. $45 app fee per adult. No smoking Pets additional deposit.

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
11135 CR 1141
11135 County Road 1141, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1305 sqft
Vista Lago is a beautiful subdivision of duplex units in a sprawling and gorgeous country setting.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
311 South Vaughn Ave
311 S Vaughn Ave, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1090 sqft
MLS# 14361615 - Built by Ameritex Homes - Ready Now! ~ 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
322 Princess
322 Princess Pl, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
322 Princess Pl. - Beautiful Duplex in the Wellington Subdivision, located across the street from the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
15502 CR1148
15502 County Road 1148, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1250 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex units in West Tyler for only $1095/mo rent. Newer energy efficient construction with all appliances including refrigerators w/ice.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
1500 Crescent Drive
1500 Crescent Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1500 Crescent Drive in Tyler. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Lindale, TX

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Lindale provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Lindale. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

