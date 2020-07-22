Apartment List
TX
/
lindale
/
dog friendly apartments
11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lindale, TX

Finding an apartment in Lindale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
300 Hilltop Street
300 Hilltop St, Lindale, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
825 sqft
Make your home at our impeccably landscaped five-acre grounds located in the heart of Lindale. Willow Park Townhomes is a quick drive to DFW and Tyler.

1 Unit Available
Eagle Peak
365 Molly Lane
365 Molly Ln, Lindale, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1338 sqft
365 Molly Lane Available 09/16/20 NEARLY NEW 3/2/2 Brick Single Family Home in Lindale - Safe neighborhood - pets ok - Coming in September - *****This home is still occupied so please no walking on the property or PEEKING in the windows.

1 Unit Available
800 Brad Circle
800 Brad Cir, Lindale, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1338 sqft
800 Brad Circle Available 09/07/20 Single Family Home- Nearly New Construction- Lindale ISD - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Pets okay! - This beautiful well-designed home has approximately 1338 square feet heated and cooled, Plus the covered porches and

1 Unit Available
206 Helen
206 Helen Dr, Lindale, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1335 sqft
Quiet neighborhood, close to shopping, and dining. Beautiful 3/2 with large backyard! Concrete floors throughout. Walking distance to The Cannery, Pickers Pavilion, Darden Harvest Park.
1 Unit Available
18057 Loring Lane
18057 Loring Ln, Smith County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
820 sqft
2 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms 2-story home with brick exterior. Bedroom and full bathroom are upstairs and kitchen, living room, and half bath are downstairs.
1 Unit Available
11462 Fm 724
11462 FM 724, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1560 sqft
Nice rental with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Tenant will have access to land inside the wood fence. Property surrounding home is not part of lease. Tyler schools, pet friendly home. Call for your showing today!
1 Unit Available
15066 State Hwy 64W
15066 State Highway 64 W, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1956 sqft
Perfect location for the expanding family. Located near the Tyler airport this home offers 2 living areas 2 kitchens large yard and shop all on a corner lot. $45 app fee per adult. No smoking Pets additional deposit.

1 Unit Available
322 Princess
322 Princess Pl, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
322 Princess Pl. - Beautiful Duplex in the Wellington Subdivision, located across the street from the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

1 Unit Available
3843 Glenda Ave #16
3843 Glenda Ave, Smith County, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
600 sqft
Check out this adorable 1 bed 1 bath loft with an upper deck! For school zones please contact Tyler ISD or website. This unit has approximately 600 sq. ft of living space $715. Monthly Rent $600.

1 Unit Available
3745 Glenda Ave #12
3745 Glenda Ave, Smith County, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
600 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 1st MONTH'S RENT $500. Check out this adorable 1 bed 1 bath loft with an upper deck! For school zones please contact Tyler ISD or website. This unit has approximately 600 sq. ft of living space $715. Monthly Rent $600.

1 Unit Available
3513 Glenda Ave #3
3513 Glenda Ave, Smith County, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
600 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 1st MONTH'S RENT $500. Check out this adorable 1 bed 1 bath loft with an upper deck! For school zones please contact Tyler ISD or website. This unit has approximately 600 sq. ft of living space $715. Monthly Rent $600.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lindale, TX

Finding an apartment in Lindale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

