3 bedroom apartments
45 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bullard, TX
805 West Main #501
805 W Main St, Bullard, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1248 sqft
805 W. Main St. Unit #501 - Welcome to The Bend in Bullard, a gorgeous, gated community located conveniently in front of the intermediary school in Bullard, boasting a pedestrian access gate leading directly from the property to the school grounds.
107 Hickory
107 Hickory Rd, Bullard, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1663 sqft
Available Now! Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in Bullard ISD - Available Now! Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage Home in Bullard ISD. This home features a large living area that offers a corner fireplace for those cold winter evenings.
1026 Stagecoach Bend
1026 Stagecoach Bnd, Bullard, TX
Beautiful move-in ready home in Bullard Creek Ranch in highly desired Bullard ISD! This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2 car garage! Upon entry, you will be welcomed by the open concept of the kitchen overlooking a nice sized living area
210 Summerset Court
210 Summerset Ct, Bullard, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
1232 sqft
Don't miss this lovely three bedroom, two bathroom, two-story home located in downtown Bullard! This brick home offers a one-car carport and features tile and wood laminate flooring throughout. The home offers an open living room and dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Bullard
148 Ken Circle
148 Ken Cir, Smith County, TX
148 Ken Circle Available 07/01/20 148 Ken Circle - Recently remodeled, spacious, four bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage home is situated in an established neighborhood off Highway 69 south of Tyler on the way to Bullard, with easy access to
Results within 5 miles of Bullard
19983 Meadow West Lane
19983 Meadow West Ln, Smith County, TX
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in Flint - Property Id: 200651 This beautiful home located in a quiet subdivision will be ready to rent on March 1st, 2020.
5320 Meadow Ridge
5320 Meadow Ridge Dr, Smith County, TX
5320 Meadow Ridge Available 07/24/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Flint, Coming Soon! - Great 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home in award-winning Whitehouse ISD. Large open family room with wood-burning fireplace is perfect for entertaining.
4692 Leaning Oaks Dr.
4692 Leaning Oaks, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1861 sqft
4692 Leaning Oaks Dr. Available 06/16/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Flint, Texas! Coming Soon! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home with new flooring in Flint.
21220 Gatlinburg
21220 Gatlinburg Rd, Smith County, TX
21220 Gatlinburg - Gorgeous house built in 2006 in Bullard, TX with all the touches of a custom home. Spacious living room with vaulted ceiling, stone fireplace, wooden built-ins, and arched windows.
19462 King Ranch
19462 King Ranch Dr, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1474 sqft
2017 construction for rent in Flint! 3/2 with granite kitchen, crown molding, wood plank vinyl and carpet flooring, fully sodded yard with wood privacy fence and sprinkler system!
4814 FM 346
4814 FM 346 E, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1837 sqft
THIS IS A NEW HOME. WILL BE AVAILABLE AFTER MAY 1, 2020.
20735 FM 756
20735 FM 756, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1881 sqft
You do not want to miss out on this stunning 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Carport country home in Tyler! This home will be perfect for your growing family, or over night guest stays.
1114 Nate Circle
1114 Nate Cir, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1600 sqft
1114 Nate Circle - Brand new home, currently under construction in the West Ridge subdivision in Bullard, Texas. New pictures will be added as soon as home is complete. With three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two car garage, this home has it all.
6929 Vernado
6929 Vernado Dr, Smith County, TX
6929 Vernado - This charming home is in a beautiful neighborhood and features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Bullard
The Bridges on Kinsey
4411 Kinsey Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,204
1302 sqft
Our apartment homes were meticulously planned for a carefree lifestyle. We surround you with beautiful trees and landscaped grounds. Our floor plans offer an abundance of space, modern amenities and plenty of closet space.
Alpine Creek
4400 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1147 sqft
Are you searching the Tyler area for the perfect place to call home? Alpine Creek is in Tyler, Texas on 17 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds through the community. The community’s garden-style apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Stonebrook Apartments
5058 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,321
1225 sqft
Located a short drive from Rose Rudman Park and Highway 110. Community amenities include a pool, a gazebo with barbecue grill and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have a patio or balcony and modern kitchen appliances.
The Madison of Tyler
5348 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1396 sqft
Community features include a resort style pool and Jacuzzi, tennis court, tanning facilities and children's playground. Close to Broadway Square shopping plaza and abundant dining.
Cumberland Place
2051 W Cumberland Rd, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1446 sqft
Luxury community with designer saltwater pool and resident movie theater. Units feature wood plank flooring, marble sinks and pendant lighting. Located near Jack Elementary School.
Marabella
6003 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Quiet community nestled into a peaceful forest setting with a new, state-of-the-art fitness center, gazebo and spa. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning.
Auberge of Tyler
2830 W Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1591 sqft
Welcome to Auberge of Tyler, a new and vibrant residential community in Tyler, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater to even
112 Amanda Ct.
112 Amanda Ct, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1603 sqft
Located in the Brittain Court gated community in Whitehouse, this beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home has a split master floor plan and is simply picture perfect! Tastefully landscaped, this brick house features neutral-toned carpet and tile
105 Bluebird
105 Bluebird Ln, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1837 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 105 Bluebird in Whitehouse. View photos, descriptions and more!
16561 Vieux Carre
16561 Vieux Carre, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1922 sqft
16561 Vieux Carre Available 08/11/20 Coming Soon: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in Tyler! - Coming Soon: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home in Tyler! Beautiful, modern home within blocks of award-winning Owens Elementary offers modern amenities