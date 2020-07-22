Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

118 Apartments for rent in Lake Bryan, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake Bryan apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Estates
5706 Paseo Place
5706 Paseo Pl, Lake Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1870 sqft
The Devonhurst II floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Estates
5724 Paseo Place
5724 Paseo Pl, Lake Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1777 sqft
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Bryan
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:19 PM
7 Units Available
Retreat at 2818
3301 Providence Ave, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$659
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Retreat at 2818 offers affordable apartments in Bryan, Texas, right outside of College Station, Texas. Our community provides a convenient apartment living experience rivaled by no other property in the Bryan/College Station area.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Side
604 East 27th St.
604 East 27th Street, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
2008 sqft
604 East 27th St.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1129 Crossing Drive
1129 Crossing Dr, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1777 sqft
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1013 Marquis Drive
1013 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1870 sqft
The Devonhurst II floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1020 Marquis Drive
1020 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1687 sqft
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1021 Harper Lane
1021 Harper Ln, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1687 sqft
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1135 Marquis Drive
1135 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1425 sqft
Explore The Duffy II, the home you've been searching for. This stunning 1425 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, two-story home will make you never want to leave.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
2124 Mossy Creek Court
2124 Mossy Creek Ct, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1392 sqft
Explore The Duffy 1392, a beautiful 1392 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, two-story home. This open floorplan provides the perfect amount of space and luxury that will satisfy your design choices and personal style.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
2101 Eastwood Court
2101 Eastwood Ct, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1556 sqft
The Wellborn plan is a comfortable one-story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Walk into your home and enjoy the openness in the common living areas. Through the hallway are your bedrooms that are tucked in the back of the home.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1004 Rice Drive
1004 Rice Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1870 sqft
The Devonhurst II floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1125 Marquis Drive
1125 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2039 sqft
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1021 Marquis Drive
1021 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1777 sqft
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from the kitchen. All bedrooms up.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
2108 Forge Hill Road
2108 Forge Hill Road, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1235 sqft
Available August 10th. Well maintained Home In Cottage Grove Subdivision. Great little community only 10 minutes to campus and a straight shot to campus. Refrigerator,gas stove, built-in dishwasher, microwave & separate breakfast area.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bryan
211 N Main Street
211 North Main Street, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,450
800 sqft
Gorgeous, unique 1400 sq. ft. 1 bedroom, 1 bath loft located in historical downtown Bryan. This loft features a LARGE BALCONY facing Main St. in historical downtown Bryan.

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1012 Marquis Drive
1012 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2039 sqft
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs.

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
2000 Oakwood Forest Drive
2000 Oakwood Forest Dr, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1701 sqft
The Reveille plan - The first floor of this home is a great family gathering area. There is a dining room area as you enter, a great open living room with views into the kitchen, and half bath conveniently near the kitchen and living room.

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1005 Marquis Drive
1005 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2039 sqft
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs.

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1115 Crossing Drive
1115 Crossing Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2039 sqft
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs.

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1005 Rice Drive
1005 Rice Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2039 sqft
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwood
2361 N. Earl Rudder Frwy
2361 North Earl Rudder Freeway Frontage Road, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
850 sqft
Two bedrooms with one bath, duplex, recently renovated and modernized. The home has ceramic tile flooring throughout. An updated kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space.

Last updated April 16 at 10:49 AM
1 Unit Available
3021 North Texas
3021 North Texas Avenue, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
416 sqft
The apartment will include the yard in the back and the covered car parking in front of it. The owner will take care of mowing.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
2113 Oakwood Forest Drive
2113 Oakwood Forest Dr, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1309 sqft
The Doherty plan is a simple one story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. A modern open concept with the living room, dining, and kitchen all in one room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lake Bryan, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake Bryan apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

