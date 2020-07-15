Apartment List
65 Apartments for rent in Lake Bryan, TX with garages

Lake Bryan apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Estates
5706 Paseo Place
5706 Paseo Pl, Lake Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1870 sqft
The Devonhurst II floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room.

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Estates
5724 Paseo Place
5724 Paseo Pl, Lake Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1777 sqft
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Bryan

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1005 Rice Drive
1005 Rice Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2039 sqft
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs.

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
2000 Oakwood Forest Drive
2000 Oakwood Forest Dr, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1701 sqft
The Reveille plan - The first floor of this home is a great family gathering area. There is a dining room area as you enter, a great open living room with views into the kitchen, and half bath conveniently near the kitchen and living room.

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1020 Marquis Drive
1020 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1687 sqft
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system.

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1135 Marquis Drive
1135 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1425 sqft
Explore The Duffy II, the home you've been searching for. This stunning 1425 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, two-story home will make you never want to leave.

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1013 Marquis Drive
1013 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1870 sqft
The Devonhurst II floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
2101 Eastwood Court
2101 Eastwood Ct, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1556 sqft
The Wellborn plan is a comfortable one-story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Walk into your home and enjoy the openness in the common living areas. Through the hallway are your bedrooms that are tucked in the back of the home.

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1012 Marquis Drive
1012 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2039 sqft
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs.

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1005 Marquis Drive
1005 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2039 sqft
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Wonderland
807 East 24th Street
807 East 24th Street, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3300 sqft
This 1906 Victorian home is located near downtown Bryan and is only a short drive to Texas A&M University (6 miles to Kyle Field). The homes is being offered as a corporate furnished rental and will offer short term rental as well.

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1021 Harper Lane
1021 Harper Ln, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1687 sqft
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1021 Marquis Drive
1021 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1777 sqft
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from the kitchen. All bedrooms up.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1004 Rice Drive
1004 Rice Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1870 sqft
The Devonhurst II floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room.

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1115 Crossing Drive
1115 Crossing Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2039 sqft
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
2113 Oakwood Forest Drive
2113 Oakwood Forest Dr, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1309 sqft
The Doherty plan is a simple one story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. A modern open concept with the living room, dining, and kitchen all in one room.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2108 Forge Hill Road
2108 Forge Hill Road, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1235 sqft
Available August 10th. Well maintained Home In Cottage Grove Subdivision. Great little community only 10 minutes to campus and a straight shot to campus. Refrigerator,gas stove, built-in dishwasher, microwave & separate breakfast area.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1125 Marquis Drive
1125 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2039 sqft
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs.

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Carver-Kemp
1129 Crossing Drive
1129 Crossing Dr, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1777 sqft
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
East Side
604 East 27th St.
604 East 27th Street, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
2008 sqft
604 East 27th St.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Bryan
Last updated July 16 at 12:38 AM
56 Units Available
Traditions Golf Club Community
8085 at Traditions
8000 Atlas Pear Drive, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$913
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1380 sqft
Brand-new luxury apartment community in the heart of Research Valley. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded interiors, modern kitchens and oversized garden tubs. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Last updated July 16 at 12:26 AM
17 Units Available
Presidio
3150 Finfeather Rd, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$507
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A comfortable place to call home, these apartments offer a 24-hour business center, high-speed internet, an over-sized hot tub and an outdoor movie theatre. Units are spacious and comfortable with plenty of storage.
Last updated July 16 at 12:36 AM
11 Units Available
Hudson Trails
4150 Pendleton Dr, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tiffany Park, Cinemark Movies and the Michaels shopping center are a short drive from this community. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and extended patios. Gated community offers covered parking and 24-hour gym.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
500 Woodson Dr
500 Woodson Drive, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Lake Bryan, TX

Lake Bryan apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

