9910 Antrim Lane
9910 Antrim Lane

9910 Antrim Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9910 Antrim Lane, La Porte, TX 77571

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Delightfully remodeled 3 bedroom - 1.5 bath home in Fairmont Park West FOR LEASE! Charming updates, granite tops in kitchen and bathrooms, new vinyl plank flooring, fresh paint, stainless alliances, undercount stainless sink, good size back yard. This is a clean and ready to move-in updated home, close to all shopping and restaurants in La Porte, minutes from Beltway 8, 146, and 225. Call listing agent for a tour today! Priced to move fast, ready for immediate move-in. * Pets welcome on a case x case basis. Pet deposit or pet rent required. Credit check required. * Room sizes are approximate and not confirmed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9910 Antrim Lane have any available units?
9910 Antrim Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Porte, TX.
What amenities does 9910 Antrim Lane have?
Some of 9910 Antrim Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9910 Antrim Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9910 Antrim Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9910 Antrim Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9910 Antrim Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9910 Antrim Lane offer parking?
No, 9910 Antrim Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9910 Antrim Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9910 Antrim Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9910 Antrim Lane have a pool?
No, 9910 Antrim Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9910 Antrim Lane have accessible units?
No, 9910 Antrim Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9910 Antrim Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9910 Antrim Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9910 Antrim Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9910 Antrim Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

