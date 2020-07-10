9910 Antrim Lane

Amenities

Delightfully remodeled 3 bedroom - 1.5 bath home in Fairmont Park West FOR LEASE! Charming updates, granite tops in kitchen and bathrooms, new vinyl plank flooring, fresh paint, stainless alliances, undercount stainless sink, good size back yard. This is a clean and ready to move-in updated home, close to all shopping and restaurants in La Porte, minutes from Beltway 8, 146, and 225. Call listing agent for a tour today! Priced to move fast, ready for immediate move-in. * Pets welcome on a case x case basis. Pet deposit or pet rent required. Credit check required. * Room sizes are approximate and not confirmed.