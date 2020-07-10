8426 Avington Road

Amenities

parking fireplace

Take a look at this wonderfully maintained home centrally located close to Deer Park, Pasadena, and La Porte! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom property offers a convenient open concept allowing for easy entertaining and socializing. Relax and unwind in the master suite featuring a spacious en suite. Enjoy outdoor living with family and friends from the comfort of your huge backyard. Your new home is just minutes away from Beltway 8, Highway 225, and I-45. This house has NEVER flooded! Schedule a showing today!