1200 North Broadway Street, Carrollton, TX 75006 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sagai Tystad, Taco Street Locating, (469) 300-5533. Available from: 01/11/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. It’s time to downsize your life. You and I know it’s about time. Yeah, the 20 acre mega mansion with the champagne filled grotto, helicopter pad, underground secret laboratory, crocodile moat, 15 ft slides, and 20 car garage was nice for a while, but it’s not as exciting as it used to be. Plus it was kind of a pain to manage. Instead you’ve decided to take up a quiet and simpler life. You’ll do just fine with the infinity pool, downstairs fine-dining-room-service hotel restaurant, and fancy downtown views. Some may see it as a downgrade, but not you. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Quartz Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances Subway Tile Backsplash Built-in Wine Rack Modern Mudrooms Salto Keyless Fob Access System 9.5 to 12 Foot Ceilings LED Dimmable Lighting Package Custom elfa Closet Systems USB Outlets Walk-In Closets In-Unit Washer/Dryers Hardwood-inspired Luxury Vinyl Designer Carpet Ceiling Fans in Living Rooms and Bedrooms Soaking Tubs Glass-enclosed Shower Double Vanity Sink Symmons Plumbing Finishes Stainless Steel Framed Mirrors Linen Cabinet or Closet Private Balcony ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities State-of-the-Art Fitness Center Healthy Vending Juice Bar Theme Interactive Fitness Studio with Fitness On Demand and Peloton Bikes Tech Lounge with Wi-Fi Java bar Parcel Pending Package Lockers The Station: 4th Floor Terrace Deck and Resident Lounge with Wetbar The Depot: 4th Floor Club Room Resort-style Swimming Pool with Clubhouse and Outdoor TV Lounge Outdoor fireplace and seating area Poolside BBQ Grills Pet Friendly with Evolution Premier Self Service Dog Wash Bike Storage and Repair Area Private Tuck Under Garages Available Adjacent to Downtown Carrollton DART Station Easy Access to Regional Trail System Within Walking Distance to Historic Downtown Carrollton Easy Access to I-35 Personal Storage Units Available 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance Service Monthly Resident Events Valet Trash ================================= In the apartment hunt? Howdy! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I’m super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don’t know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome! [ Published 12-Jan-20 / ID 3366226 ]