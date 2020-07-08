All apartments in La Porte
Last updated September 1 2019 at 4:33 PM

10331 Catlett Lane

10331 Catlett Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10331 Catlett Lane, La Porte, TX 77571

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. This property offers an open floor plan for the living, dining, and kitchen. Beautiful kitchen offers stainless steel appliances left for convenience, granite counter tops and stainless look on the back splash. Large windows in the living and dinning room with plenty of sunlight. Great big back yard with mature trees offer amazing shade for leisure, along with a covered patio in the back. Vinyl flooring throughout the home and carpet in the bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10331 Catlett Lane have any available units?
10331 Catlett Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Porte, TX.
What amenities does 10331 Catlett Lane have?
Some of 10331 Catlett Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10331 Catlett Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10331 Catlett Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10331 Catlett Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10331 Catlett Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Porte.
Does 10331 Catlett Lane offer parking?
No, 10331 Catlett Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10331 Catlett Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10331 Catlett Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10331 Catlett Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10331 Catlett Lane has a pool.
Does 10331 Catlett Lane have accessible units?
No, 10331 Catlett Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10331 Catlett Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10331 Catlett Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10331 Catlett Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10331 Catlett Lane has units with air conditioning.

