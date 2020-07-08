10331 Catlett Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. This property offers an open floor plan for the living, dining, and kitchen. Beautiful kitchen offers stainless steel appliances left for convenience, granite counter tops and stainless look on the back splash. Large windows in the living and dinning room with plenty of sunlight. Great big back yard with mature trees offer amazing shade for leisure, along with a covered patio in the back. Vinyl flooring throughout the home and carpet in the bedrooms.