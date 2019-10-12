All apartments in La Marque
879 Driftwood Lane

879 Driftwood Ln · No Longer Available
Location

879 Driftwood Ln, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
FOR LEASE! Meticulously maintained, this move in ready 4 bedroom home is located on a quiet street with a huge backyard. Home boasts neutral paint throughout and new luxury laminate wood flooring in the family room. This open concept opens to a large family room and kitchen w/gas appliances & an abundance of cabinets & counter space with breakfast area and breakfast bar. This split plan offers a private Master Suite with a walk in closet and a master bathroom with plenty of counter space. The three secondary bedrooms are all spacious too with ample storage. Come, relax & enjoy the oversized backyard from your covered patio. This home is only five years new. No flooding. Don't miss your chance to call this one home...Call today for a private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 879 Driftwood Lane have any available units?
879 Driftwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
What amenities does 879 Driftwood Lane have?
Some of 879 Driftwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 879 Driftwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
879 Driftwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 879 Driftwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 879 Driftwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Marque.
Does 879 Driftwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 879 Driftwood Lane offers parking.
Does 879 Driftwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 879 Driftwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 879 Driftwood Lane have a pool?
No, 879 Driftwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 879 Driftwood Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 879 Driftwood Lane has accessible units.
Does 879 Driftwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 879 Driftwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 879 Driftwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 879 Driftwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

