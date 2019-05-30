All apartments in La Marque
2502 Jackson St
Last updated May 30 2019 at 7:33 AM

2502 Jackson St

2502 Jackson St · No Longer Available
Location

2502 Jackson St, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
lobby
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
lobby
pet friendly
Tons of extra space, large utility room, 1 car garage, extra room for storage in lobby area, big sunroom, two living rooms, 3 large bedrooms. This is a large home with a sprawling layout with tons of space to spread out. Whole lotta bang for the buck! Come check it out.... and hurry! Call listing agent today for a tour. *Credit and background check required, must have good credit, clean background, good rental history, no broken leases or evictions in the past 4 years, income @ 3x the monthly rent ($3900/month gross income) and verifiable rental history within the last 1-2 years. Pets welcome on a case x case basis! :) Ask about our zero deposit program and this home comes with a $10 / mo a/c filter shipped to your front door convenience package along with option $25/mo pest control service to make life easy on you! WoOHoO!!! Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2502 Jackson St have any available units?
2502 Jackson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
What amenities does 2502 Jackson St have?
Some of 2502 Jackson St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2502 Jackson St currently offering any rent specials?
2502 Jackson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 Jackson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2502 Jackson St is pet friendly.
Does 2502 Jackson St offer parking?
Yes, 2502 Jackson St offers parking.
Does 2502 Jackson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2502 Jackson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 Jackson St have a pool?
No, 2502 Jackson St does not have a pool.
Does 2502 Jackson St have accessible units?
No, 2502 Jackson St does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 Jackson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2502 Jackson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2502 Jackson St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2502 Jackson St has units with air conditioning.

