2502 Jackson St

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning lobby

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking garage lobby pet friendly

Tons of extra space, large utility room, 1 car garage, extra room for storage in lobby area, big sunroom, two living rooms, 3 large bedrooms. This is a large home with a sprawling layout with tons of space to spread out. Whole lotta bang for the buck! Come check it out.... and hurry! Call listing agent today for a tour. *Credit and background check required, must have good credit, clean background, good rental history, no broken leases or evictions in the past 4 years, income @ 3x the monthly rent ($3900/month gross income) and verifiable rental history within the last 1-2 years. Pets welcome on a case x case basis! :) Ask about our zero deposit program and this home comes with a $10 / mo a/c filter shipped to your front door convenience package along with option $25/mo pest control service to make life easy on you! WoOHoO!!! Come see it today!