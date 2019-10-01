Rent Calculator
1809 Rosalee
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:12 AM
1809 Rosalee
1809 Rosalee Street
·
Location
1809 Rosalee Street, La Marque, TX 77568
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three Bedroom One Bath - Nice three bedroom one bath single family home. It has plenty of space inside also has a nice deck in the back yard that will be great for entertaining.
(RLNE3760959)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1809 Rosalee have any available units?
1809 Rosalee doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Marque, TX
.
What amenities does 1809 Rosalee have?
Some of 1809 Rosalee's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1809 Rosalee currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Rosalee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Rosalee pet-friendly?
Yes, 1809 Rosalee is pet friendly.
Does 1809 Rosalee offer parking?
Yes, 1809 Rosalee offers parking.
Does 1809 Rosalee have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 Rosalee does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Rosalee have a pool?
No, 1809 Rosalee does not have a pool.
Does 1809 Rosalee have accessible units?
No, 1809 Rosalee does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Rosalee have units with dishwashers?
No, 1809 Rosalee does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1809 Rosalee have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1809 Rosalee has units with air conditioning.
