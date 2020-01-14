All apartments in La Marque
Find more places like 1717 Hawthorne St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Marque, TX
/
1717 Hawthorne St.
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:35 PM

1717 Hawthorne St.

1717 Hawthorne Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1717 Hawthorne Street, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
- Nice maintained 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Lamar subdivision of La Marque. Home has an attached 1 car garage along with a patio deck in the backyard.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE5390211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Hawthorne St. have any available units?
1717 Hawthorne St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
Is 1717 Hawthorne St. currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Hawthorne St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Hawthorne St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1717 Hawthorne St. is pet friendly.
Does 1717 Hawthorne St. offer parking?
Yes, 1717 Hawthorne St. offers parking.
Does 1717 Hawthorne St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 Hawthorne St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Hawthorne St. have a pool?
No, 1717 Hawthorne St. does not have a pool.
Does 1717 Hawthorne St. have accessible units?
No, 1717 Hawthorne St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Hawthorne St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 Hawthorne St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1717 Hawthorne St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1717 Hawthorne St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXHitchcock, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXNassau Bay, TXSeabrook, TXLa Porte, TX
Manvel, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXMont Belvieu, TXBellaire, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical BranchBaylor College of Medicine
Galveston College