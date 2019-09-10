All apartments in La Marque
1405 Yupon St
Last updated September 10 2019

1405 Yupon St

1405 Yupon Street · No Longer Available
Location

1405 Yupon Street, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 1950's, RECENTLY REMODELED, MOVE IN READY - Property Id: 155368

GORGEOUS 1950's HOME IN LA MARQUE, RECENTLY REMODELED, MOVE IN READY! - Beautiful FULLY renovated home in La Marque featuring 3 oversized bedrooms complete with double closets, 2 full baths and an oversize garage. The architectural charm of this house will have you calling this "home" from the moment you walk in the door! Complete with formal living and dining, detailed in wood paneling and shelving, this home is packed with living and storage space. Neutral paint through out, Located on a spacious lot with beautiful trees and quiet street. Lots of Natural lighting, Vinyl and wood flooring through out, granite in kitchen and bathrooms. Beautiful spacious yard allows for privacy and space. You will be in love the moment you walk in the door
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/155368p
Property Id 155368

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5145306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Yupon St have any available units?
1405 Yupon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
What amenities does 1405 Yupon St have?
Some of 1405 Yupon St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Yupon St currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Yupon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Yupon St pet-friendly?
No, 1405 Yupon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Marque.
Does 1405 Yupon St offer parking?
Yes, 1405 Yupon St offers parking.
Does 1405 Yupon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Yupon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Yupon St have a pool?
No, 1405 Yupon St does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Yupon St have accessible units?
No, 1405 Yupon St does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Yupon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 Yupon St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 Yupon St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 Yupon St does not have units with air conditioning.

