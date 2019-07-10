Rent Calculator
Home
/
La Marque, TX
/
1115 Cora Unit B
Last updated July 10 2019 at 10:05 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1115 Cora Unit B
1115 Cora St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1115 Cora St, La Marque, TX 77568
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two Bedroom One Bath Duplex - This property is located in a nice neighborhood and very spacious
Nearby schools include La Marque Jr High and La Marque High School
A short distance from Laguna Park.
(RLNE3332850)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1115 Cora Unit B have any available units?
1115 Cora Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Marque, TX
.
What amenities does 1115 Cora Unit B have?
Some of 1115 Cora Unit B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1115 Cora Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Cora Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Cora Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 Cora Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1115 Cora Unit B offer parking?
No, 1115 Cora Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 1115 Cora Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Cora Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Cora Unit B have a pool?
No, 1115 Cora Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Cora Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1115 Cora Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Cora Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 Cora Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 Cora Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1115 Cora Unit B has units with air conditioning.
