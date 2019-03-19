All apartments in La Marque
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

104 Harlton

104 S Harlton · No Longer Available
Location

104 S Harlton, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

Property Amenities
Very pretty 2 bed 1 bath cottage home with very large, fully fenced yard in a Great Neighborhood!!! Ceramic Tile flooring and Fresh Paint throughout. Quartz Counter Tops in Kitchen. Ceramic Tile Back Splash behind bathroom sink. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and in living/dining room. Open concept floor plan. Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, and Full-Sized Washer/Dryer included. Central A/C & Heat. Lots of windows for natural light and that light and bright, airy feel. Pretty Bead Board Doors on all rooms!! WILL TAKE SEC 8!!! This is a must see!! Rent it before it's gone!! It won't last long!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Harlton have any available units?
104 Harlton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
What amenities does 104 Harlton have?
Some of 104 Harlton's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Harlton currently offering any rent specials?
104 Harlton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Harlton pet-friendly?
No, 104 Harlton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Marque.
Does 104 Harlton offer parking?
No, 104 Harlton does not offer parking.
Does 104 Harlton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 Harlton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Harlton have a pool?
No, 104 Harlton does not have a pool.
Does 104 Harlton have accessible units?
No, 104 Harlton does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Harlton have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Harlton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Harlton have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 104 Harlton has units with air conditioning.

