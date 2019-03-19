104 Harlton

Amenities

Very pretty 2 bed 1 bath cottage home with very large, fully fenced yard in a Great Neighborhood!!! Ceramic Tile flooring and Fresh Paint throughout. Quartz Counter Tops in Kitchen. Ceramic Tile Back Splash behind bathroom sink. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and in living/dining room. Open concept floor plan. Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, and Full-Sized Washer/Dryer included. Central A/C & Heat. Lots of windows for natural light and that light and bright, airy feel. Pretty Bead Board Doors on all rooms!! WILL TAKE SEC 8!!! This is a must see!! Rent it before it's gone!! It won't last long!!!