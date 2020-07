Amenities

Summerbrooke Apartments, located in Kemah, Texas, provides unprecedented comfort. Our superior list of high-end finishes, such as nine-foot ceilings, garden tubs, crown molding, hardwood floors and granite countertops, give each floor plan that special, custom-home feeling. From our imported ceramic tile to our remote controlled, detached garages, Summerbrooke sets the standard for elegant living. Call or visit us today and make Summerbrooke your new home!