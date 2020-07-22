Park at Waterford

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per Applicant, $35 for Spouse
Deposit: 1 Bedroom - $100, 2 Bedroom - $150, 3 Bedroom - $200
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $400 1st pet, $100 each additional
limit: 3
rent: $20/month for the first, each additional is $15/month
restrictions: Restricted Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Reserved Parking: $40/month Carport: $50/month Detached garage: $110/month.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $110/month