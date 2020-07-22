Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly sauna yoga accessible dog grooming area online portal

WELCOME TO PARK AT WATERFORD HARBOR

If you’re looking for sophisticated apartments with luxury amenities, The Park at Waterford Harbor has you covered.

We offer comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Kemah, TX just outside of Houston. Our community features spacious living areas, marina views, a yoga studio, and much more.



Kemah is a beautiful, waterfront city outside of Houston. The Park at Waterford is conveniently located right off Marina Bay Drive and down the street from Highway 146, both of which will take you where you want to go for work or play.