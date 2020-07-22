All apartments in Kemah
Kemah, TX
Park at Waterford
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:07 AM

Park at Waterford

Open Now until 6pm
1420 Marina Bay Dr · (281) 606-0535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1420 Marina Bay Dr, Kemah, TX 77565
Waterford Harbor

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9-00-0903 · Avail. now

$1,175

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Unit 9-00-0912 · Avail. now

$1,175

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Unit 8-00-0810 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,225

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10-00-1006 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,525

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 8-00-0817 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,525

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 8-00-0807 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,525

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

See 13+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8-00-0806 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,899

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1485 sqft

Unit 7-00-0708 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,899

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1485 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park at Waterford.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
yoga
accessible
dog grooming area
online portal
WELCOME TO PARK AT WATERFORD HARBOR
If you’re looking for sophisticated apartments with luxury amenities, The Park at Waterford Harbor has you covered.
We offer comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Kemah, TX just outside of Houston. Our community features spacious living areas, marina views, a yoga studio, and much more.

Kemah is a beautiful, waterfront city outside of Houston. The Park at Waterford is conveniently located right off Marina Bay Drive and down the street from Highway 146, both of which will take you where you want to go for work or play.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per Applicant, $35 for Spouse
Deposit: 1 Bedroom - $100, 2 Bedroom - $150, 3 Bedroom - $200
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $400 1st pet, $100 each additional
limit: 3
rent: $20/month for the first, each additional is $15/month
restrictions: Restricted Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Reserved Parking: $40/month Carport: $50/month Detached garage: $110/month.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $110/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park at Waterford have any available units?
Park at Waterford has 23 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Park at Waterford have?
Some of Park at Waterford's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park at Waterford currently offering any rent specials?
Park at Waterford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park at Waterford pet-friendly?
Yes, Park at Waterford is pet friendly.
Does Park at Waterford offer parking?
Yes, Park at Waterford offers parking.
Does Park at Waterford have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park at Waterford offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park at Waterford have a pool?
Yes, Park at Waterford has a pool.
Does Park at Waterford have accessible units?
Yes, Park at Waterford has accessible units.
Does Park at Waterford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park at Waterford has units with dishwashers.
Does Park at Waterford have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Park at Waterford has units with air conditioning.
