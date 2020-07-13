All apartments in Katy
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:31 AM

Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch

2495 S Mason Rd · (202) 759-2027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2495 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX 77450

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1217 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 836 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 811 sqft

Unit 432 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 811 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 736 · Avail. now

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1129 sqft

Unit 732 · Avail. now

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1129 sqft

Unit 231 · Avail. now

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1129 sqft

See 11+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 918 · Avail. Oct 3

$1,779

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1424 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
guest parking
internet access
online portal
trash valet
bbq/grill
business center
carport
e-payments
hot tub
smoke-free community
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Listed among the highest rated apartments in Katy, Texas, Camden Downs at Cinco Ranch is a gated community offering residents spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Each apartment features an open concept kitchen with granite countertops and full-size washer and dryer. Camden Downs at Cinco Ranch is also kid-friendly; featuring an onsite playground, plenty of green space, a resort-style pool and access to the highly acclaimed Katy ISD. Located in the prestigious Cinco Ranch neighborhood, we are also a short distance from Katy Mills Mall, and fine dining and entertainment via I-10, Westheimer Parkway, the Westpark Tollway and Cinco Ranch Boulevard. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65
Move-in Fees: $175
Additional: Cable and Internet $98, Valet Living (trash pickup) $32, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 3
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; Weight limit: 75 lbs.
Parking Details: Other. We'll save a spot for you! We offer one parking permit per lease holder. Select apartment homes include attached garages. We offer attached and detached garages for rent! Detached garages are $100 per month. Carports are available for $25 per month. We have separate visitor designated spaces too!.
Storage Details: Attached garage: included in select units; Detached garage: $100/month;

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch have any available units?
Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch has 20 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch have?
Some of Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch is pet friendly.
Does Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch offer parking?
Yes, Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch offers parking.
Does Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch have a pool?
Yes, Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch has a pool.
Does Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch have accessible units?
No, Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch has units with dishwashers.
Does Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch has units with air conditioning.
