/
/
/
apartments under 900
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM
15 Apartments under $900 for rent in Katy, TX
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
24 Units Available
The Commons at Hollyhock
5751 Greenhouse Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1212 sqft
Cozy apartments with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Tenants get access to a cafe, media room, and pool. Near Eagle Ranch Shopping Center and Eagle Ranch West Pocket Park. Near Grand Parkway (Toll Road).
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Cimarron Parkway Apartments
22022 Cimarron Pkwy, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$857
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1041 sqft
Gorgeous pet-friendly units with granite-style countertops, cherry wood cabinetry and brushed nickel hardware. Ample storage areas and walk-in closets. Community features a pool, heated spa and sun deck. Minutes from I-10 and Park Ten.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
10 Units Available
Westborough Crossing
2031 Westborough Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
909 sqft
Westborough Crossing offers spacious, well-equipped one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios or balconies, a pool, heated spa, an outdoor lounge, children's playground, convenient location, and several schools less than 10 minutes away.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
The Place at Green Trails
1111 Houghton Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1023 sqft
The Place at Green Trails Apartments in Katy, Texas, offer affordable and modern apartment living. Patios and balconies and a resort pool make living here easy.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
13 Units Available
Lodge @ 1550
1550 Katy Flewellen Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
946 sqft
Pool and hot tub with wooden sundeck, plus adjacent grassy picnic area. Spacious walk-in closets with every bedroom. Just one mile to I-10/Katy Freeway.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
9 Units Available
Ashley House
3903 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1321 sqft
Ashley House Apartments is a fantastic choice for those looking for luxury and convenience in the Katy area. This beautiful apartment community is ideally situated in Katy near world-class shopping, entertainment, and fine dining.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
31 Units Available
Mason Park
222 Mason Creek Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1307 sqft
Luxury apartments located minutes from Katy Freeway. Smoke-free units with hardwood floors, carpeting and laundry in a Green Community. Children's playground and pet-friendly dog park provide for social engagements. Guest parking is a big plus.
Results within 5 miles of Katy
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
22 Units Available
Memorial Parkway
The Gallery at Katy
1007 S Mason Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1133 sqft
Amenities for active living - track, indoor and outdoor sport courts, fitness center with cardio and strength machines. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Five minutes to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Mason Center.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Cornerstone Ranch
2002 S Mason Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1266 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Located in prestigious Katy, Texas, we offer an abundance of lifestyle conveniences and charm. Embrace the sense of community that Katy and Cornerstone Ranch is known for as you enjoy towering 9ft.
Results within 10 miles of Katy
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
$
9 Units Available
Green Meadows
17310 Kieth Harrow Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location right on Kieth Harrow Boulevard in Houston. Peaceful community with relaxing courtyard, pool and business center. On-site laundry. Units are spacious with huge closets.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
24 Units Available
Terra at Park Row
19606 Park Row, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
986 sqft
Terra at Park Row Apartments offer the best of urban living with spacious units, updated kitchens with glass-tile backsplash, outdoor grilling stations and access to all that Houston has to offer.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
30 Units Available
Addicks - Park Ten
Paramount
1800 Barker Cypress Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1404 sqft
The Good Life is Calling If you’re ready to take your lifestyle to the next level, get ready for life at The Paramount Apartments.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
5 Units Available
Addicks - Park Ten
Green Tree Place
4211 Clay Hill Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
872 sqft
Great North Houston location close to grocery and dining. Renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments feature private patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community has a gym, pool and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
12 Units Available
Park Falls
19321 Park Row, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
925 sqft
Community offers pools, covered parking, wifi, and an internet cafe. Great location for commuters, just off of I-10. Apartments include vaulted ceilings, ice makers, and kitchens with pass-through bars.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
7 Units Available
Lancaster
20100 Park Row, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,153
1259 sqft
Upscale homes in a quiet, laid-back neighborhood. Pool, playground, fire pit, and business center for tenants to enjoy. Units have A/C, patio/balcony, dishwasher, and W/D hookup. Spacious layouts.
Similar Pages
Katy 1 BedroomsKaty 2 BedroomsKaty 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKaty 3 BedroomsKaty Accessible ApartmentsKaty Apartments under $1,000
Katy Apartments under $1,100Katy Apartments under $900Katy Apartments with BalconyKaty Apartments with GarageKaty Apartments with GymKaty Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Humble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TX