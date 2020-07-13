/
apartments with pool
266 Apartments for rent in Jersey Village, TX with pool
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Brandon Oaks Apartments
11111 Saathoff Dr, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$824
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$943
984 sqft
Within walking distance from shopping and dining venues, while still offering close proximity to Beltway 8. Well-appointed units include large walk-in closets, fireplace and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly property offers a pool and outdoor grill area.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Carrington Park at Huffmeister
14600 Huffmeister Rd, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1491 sqft
Just minutes to 290 and Tomball Parkway for easy commuting and shopping. In-unit laundry with private patio or balcony and AC system. Community amenities include a pool, outdoor pool, fitness center and computer lounge.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Waterford Place at Riata Ranch
10880 Barker Cypress Rd, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,113
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,536
1491 sqft
Enjoy easy access to Highway 249 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Pet-friendly units with chef's kitchen, modern appliances and hardwood floors. Many community features such as a pool, clubhouse, outdoor grill and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
20 Units Available
Highline Urban Lofts
25222 Northwest Frwy, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1158 sqft
No-hassle commute with instant access to the Metros Cypress Station. Convenient built-in shopping, coffee bar, fitness center, pool and putting green. Pet-friendly units with private balcony or patio and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
75 Units Available
Cue Luxury
20211 Longenbaugh Rd, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1439 sqft
Welcome to Cue Luxury Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Cypress, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
19 Units Available
ARIUM Towne Lake
17807 Lakecrest View Dr, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1354 sqft
Recently renovated units close to Kroger Marketplace. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry and a private patio or balcony. Community features boast a pool with hot tub, grilling area and gym.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
56 Units Available
The Trails at Corinthian Creek
8655 Jones Rd, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1461 sqft
This fantastic community is near the parks and schools. Apartments offer features such as vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, and lots of storage. On-site fitness center and pool with a sundeck.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
27 Units Available
Regency at Park
11300 Regency Green Dr, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$787
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
971 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring cherry-finished cabinets and walk-in closets. Amenities include coffee bar, fitness center, pool, heated spa and pet-friendly courtyard. Located near highways 249 and 290 and the sought after Cy-Fair School district.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
16 Units Available
Windsor Cypress
12035 Old Huffmeister Rd, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-unit laundry, built-in book shelves and oval garden tubs in every unit. Pet-friendly, with an outdoor pool with hot tub, fire pit and internet cafe on site. Close to freeways 290 and 249.
Results within 1 mile of Jersey Village
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
27 Units Available
The Landings at Steeplechase
11150 Steeplepark Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1088 sqft
Resort-style pool with woven lounge chairs. On-site laundry, maintenance, and courtesy officer. Huge walk-in closets, plus outdoor storage attached to patio/balcony in every home.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
31 Units Available
Cortland Copper Springs
13333 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,023
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,737
1337 sqft
Situated in a quiet and laid-back area with easy access to NW Freeways HOV. Gorgeous modern apartments with full-size W/D in unit, huge patio/balconies and black GE appliances packages. Recently renovated with modern finishes.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
4 Units Available
West Brook
10990 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Route 290 and the Sam Houston Tollway. One- and two-bedroom apartments with dramatic ceilings and spacious interiors in a well-equipped and beautifully landscaped community in Jersey Village. Complimentary car parking available.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
23 Units Available
Tiburon
8989 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$821
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,534
1427 sqft
Resort-style pool with sun shelf and conversation nooks. Airy homes with spacious living areas. Half a mile to Beltway 8.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
The Bellagio
15000 Philippine St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,076
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1169 sqft
Located on Beltway 8 near HWY 290 for easy access to all of Houston. Modern apartments with granite countertops, cozy fireplaces and large walk-in closets. Community features 24-hour gym and beautiful pool.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
47 Units Available
Retreat at Steeplechase
11245 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,092
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,631
1330 sqft
Beautiful complex situated on West Road just minutes from great food and entertainment and easy access to Willowbrook Mall. Resort-style pool, massage salon, movie theater and putting green on premises.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
23 Units Available
Estancia San Miguel
13330 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$868
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,141
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1397 sqft
With Highway 290 to the east at the end of West Road, these home-style apartments feature fully furnished kitchens with in-laid cabinets and granite countertops, living room, dining room, and patio/balcony. Nearly all-inclusive community.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
11 Units Available
Crossroads Ranch
12655 Crossroads Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1250 sqft
ARIUM Crossroads is a stylish choice, with classically decorated apartments, crown molding and marble countertops. Take a dip in the unique, two-sided outdoor pool before visiting the mirrored fitness center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
25 Units Available
Villas at West Road
9500 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1453 sqft
Off Beltway 8 in north Houston, this community puts residents close to the best Houston has to offer. One, two, and three bedroom apartments offer hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and modern kitchens.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
9 Units Available
Ascot Court
10910 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1182 sqft
Situated close to shopping and dining, and in the Cypress-Fairbanks school district. Community features pools, gated entry and clubhouse. Units with wood-burning fireplaces, built-ins and modern kitchens.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated January 18 at 12:23am
Contact for Availability
Watermarke Apartment Homes
9404 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$922
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1331 sqft
Sophisticated interiors with garden-style tubs and crown molding. Poolside grill and tanning deck. Immediate access to Beltway 8.
Results within 5 miles of Jersey Village
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
20 Units Available
Sommerall Station
6777 Sommerall Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1321 sqft
Our office is OPEN (by appointment only) and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
16 Units Available
Park At Willowbrook Apartments
7100 Smiling Wood Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$734
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$913
922 sqft
Located down a quiet road with open, green spaces, this gated community is pet-friendly. Conveniently located near Tomball Parkway for shopping and dining. Washer/dryer hookup, vaulted ceilings and community pool.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
35 Units Available
Camden Yorktown
12410 W Little York Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1513 sqft
Luxurious touches like wood-style flooring, pendant lighting and crown molding. Grassy dog park with shaded benches. Resort-style pool and grill areas nestled amongst palm trees. Over a dozen fitness machines for cardio and strength, plus free weights.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
13 Units Available
Fairbanks - Northwest Crossing
Beckley
7550 Wilshire Place Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Faux wood flooring and brushed nickel fixtures. Monthly social activities and on-site management. Fast access to Highway 290/Northwest Freeway
