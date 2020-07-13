Apartment List
TX
jersey village
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:57 AM

263 Apartments for rent in Jersey Village, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jersey Village apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit...
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
75 Units Available
Cue Luxury
20211 Longenbaugh Rd, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1439 sqft
Welcome to Cue Luxury Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Cypress, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Brandon Oaks Apartments
11111 Saathoff Dr, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$824
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$943
984 sqft
Within walking distance from shopping and dining venues, while still offering close proximity to Beltway 8. Well-appointed units include large walk-in closets, fireplace and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly property offers a pool and outdoor grill area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Carrington Park at Huffmeister
14600 Huffmeister Rd, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1491 sqft
Just minutes to 290 and Tomball Parkway for easy commuting and shopping. In-unit laundry with private patio or balcony and AC system. Community amenities include a pool, outdoor pool, fitness center and computer lounge.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Waterford Place at Riata Ranch
10880 Barker Cypress Rd, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,113
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,536
1491 sqft
Enjoy easy access to Highway 249 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Pet-friendly units with chef's kitchen, modern appliances and hardwood floors. Many community features such as a pool, clubhouse, outdoor grill and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Highline Urban Lofts
25222 Northwest Frwy, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1158 sqft
No-hassle commute with instant access to the Metros Cypress Station. Convenient built-in shopping, coffee bar, fitness center, pool and putting green. Pet-friendly units with private balcony or patio and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
19 Units Available
ARIUM Towne Lake
17807 Lakecrest View Dr, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1354 sqft
Recently renovated units close to Kroger Marketplace. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry and a private patio or balcony. Community features boast a pool with hot tub, grilling area and gym.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
56 Units Available
The Trails at Corinthian Creek
8655 Jones Rd, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1461 sqft
This fantastic community is near the parks and schools. Apartments offer features such as vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, and lots of storage. On-site fitness center and pool with a sundeck.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
27 Units Available
Regency at Park
11300 Regency Green Dr, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$787
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
971 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring cherry-finished cabinets and walk-in closets. Amenities include coffee bar, fitness center, pool, heated spa and pet-friendly courtyard. Located near highways 249 and 290 and the sought after Cy-Fair School district.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Windsor Cypress
12035 Old Huffmeister Rd, Jersey Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-unit laundry, built-in book shelves and oval garden tubs in every unit. Pet-friendly, with an outdoor pool with hot tub, fire pit and internet cafe on site. Close to freeways 290 and 249.
Results within 1 mile of Jersey Village
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
23 Units Available
Tiburon
8989 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$821
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,534
1427 sqft
Resort-style pool with sun shelf and conversation nooks. Airy homes with spacious living areas. Half a mile to Beltway 8.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
The Bellagio
15000 Philippine St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,076
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1169 sqft
Located on Beltway 8 near HWY 290 for easy access to all of Houston. Modern apartments with granite countertops, cozy fireplaces and large walk-in closets. Community features 24-hour gym and beautiful pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
27 Units Available
The Landings at Steeplechase
11150 Steeplepark Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1088 sqft
Resort-style pool with woven lounge chairs. On-site laundry, maintenance, and courtesy officer. Huge walk-in closets, plus outdoor storage attached to patio/balcony in every home.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
31 Units Available
Cortland Copper Springs
13333 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,023
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,737
1337 sqft
Situated in a quiet and laid-back area with easy access to NW Freeways HOV. Gorgeous modern apartments with full-size W/D in unit, huge patio/balconies and black GE appliances packages. Recently renovated with modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
4 Units Available
West Brook
10990 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Route 290 and the Sam Houston Tollway. One- and two-bedroom apartments with dramatic ceilings and spacious interiors in a well-equipped and beautifully landscaped community in Jersey Village. Complimentary car parking available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
47 Units Available
Retreat at Steeplechase
11245 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,092
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,631
1330 sqft
Beautiful complex situated on West Road just minutes from great food and entertainment and easy access to Willowbrook Mall. Resort-style pool, massage salon, movie theater and putting green on premises.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
24 Units Available
Estancia San Miguel
13330 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$847
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,141
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1397 sqft
With Highway 290 to the east at the end of West Road, these home-style apartments feature fully furnished kitchens with in-laid cabinets and granite countertops, living room, dining room, and patio/balcony. Nearly all-inclusive community.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
13 Units Available
Crossroads Ranch
12655 Crossroads Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1250 sqft
ARIUM Crossroads is a stylish choice, with classically decorated apartments, crown molding and marble countertops. Take a dip in the unique, two-sided outdoor pool before visiting the mirrored fitness center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
25 Units Available
Villas at West Road
9500 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1453 sqft
Off Beltway 8 in north Houston, this community puts residents close to the best Houston has to offer. One, two, and three bedroom apartments offer hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
9 Units Available
Ascot Court
10910 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1182 sqft
Situated close to shopping and dining, and in the Cypress-Fairbanks school district. Community features pools, gated entry and clubhouse. Units with wood-burning fireplaces, built-ins and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated January 18 at 12:23am
Contact for Availability
Watermarke Apartment Homes
9404 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$922
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1331 sqft
Sophisticated interiors with garden-style tubs and crown molding. Poolside grill and tanning deck. Immediate access to Beltway 8.
Results within 5 miles of Jersey Village
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
1 Unit Available
Inwood North
La Sonrisa
9021 Antoine Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
1100 sqft
La Sonrisa is a 40 unit Class B asset located in Northwest Houston. It was purchased in an off market transaction at an attractive price. Property was mismanaged with rents substantially below market and interiors with outdated finishes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
14 Units Available
Madison at Bear Creek
5735 Timber Creek Place Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1181 sqft
Located by nearby Bear Creek Park and surrounded by beautiful waterways, including Timber Creek, these units offer an oasis in busy Houston. One, two, and three-bedroom units plus townhouses. On-site laundry, park, pool, and playground.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
15 Units Available
Cortland Copperleaf
14811 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1453 sqft
Charming, conveniently-located apartments in comfortable yet security-conscious setting. Carpeting and hardwood floors. Additional storage available. Patios and balconies offer scenic views, including volleyball court, swimming pool, and playground.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Villas at Huffmeister
15050 Copper Grove Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,058
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1451 sqft
Black appliances, stainless steel sinks, brushed nickel fixtures, and granite countertops. Resort-inspired pool with electric grilling area.
City Guide for Jersey Village, TX

Jersey Village was originally just a dairy farm. The main stock was in Jersey cattle so the area became known for the bovines as Jersey Village.

Jersey Village is a quiet community located in Harris County Texas. Not far from the big city life in Houston, it offers a small town atmosphere with the benefits of the a large metropolitan area not far away. Originally built in 1953, Jersey Village started out as a local dairy farm, was given up by the owner for development and soon became a working town, with a police and fire department. With a population of approximately 7,600 people, it is located on the eastern side of the state, close to the shores of the Gulf of Mexico. The convenient location means you can enjoy all the best that Texas has to offer. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Jersey Village, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jersey Village apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

