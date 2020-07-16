All apartments in Huntsville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:14 PM

519 Mcguire Ln

519 McGuire Ln · (832) 303-3352
Location

519 McGuire Ln, Huntsville, TX 77340

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $695 · Avail. now

$695

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

1/1 house close to campus! - Property Id: 144564

Awesome 1/1 house, recently renovated with new paint inside and out, new wood-look luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout and new wooden deck outside the front door. Appliances include: gas stove, oven, fridge, washer & dryer. Owners pay for lawn care service, tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dogs allowed upon approval from property owners, with restrictions and additional fee. Email for more information or to arrange showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/144564
Property Id 144564

(RLNE5923552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 Mcguire Ln have any available units?
519 Mcguire Ln has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 519 Mcguire Ln have?
Some of 519 Mcguire Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 Mcguire Ln currently offering any rent specials?
519 Mcguire Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 Mcguire Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 519 Mcguire Ln is pet friendly.
Does 519 Mcguire Ln offer parking?
No, 519 Mcguire Ln does not offer parking.
Does 519 Mcguire Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 519 Mcguire Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 Mcguire Ln have a pool?
No, 519 Mcguire Ln does not have a pool.
Does 519 Mcguire Ln have accessible units?
No, 519 Mcguire Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 519 Mcguire Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 519 Mcguire Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 519 Mcguire Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 519 Mcguire Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
