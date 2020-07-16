519 Mcguire Ln

Amenities
1/1 house close to campus! - Property Id: 144564
Awesome 1/1 house, recently renovated with new paint inside and out, new wood-look luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout and new wooden deck outside the front door. Appliances include: gas stove, oven, fridge, washer & dryer. Owners pay for lawn care service, tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dogs allowed upon approval from property owners, with restrictions and additional fee. Email for more information or to arrange showing.
