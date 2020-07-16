519 Mcguire Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

1/1 house close to campus! - Property Id: 144564



Awesome 1/1 house, recently renovated with new paint inside and out, new wood-look luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout and new wooden deck outside the front door. Appliances include: gas stove, oven, fridge, washer & dryer. Owners pay for lawn care service, tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dogs allowed upon approval from property owners, with restrictions and additional fee. Email for more information or to arrange showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/144564

Property Id 144564



(RLNE5923552)