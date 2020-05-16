All apartments in Hunters Creek Village
Find more places like 1119 River Glynn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hunters Creek Village, TX
/
1119 River Glynn Drive
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

1119 River Glynn Drive

1119 River Glyn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1119 River Glyn Drive, Hunters Creek Village, TX 77063
Hunter Creek Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
game room
parking
pool
hot tub
Spectacular Mediterranean style home w/rear gated courtyrd entry in the Heart of Houstons Riverbend area of Hunter's Creek. Front entry thru a steel/glass dbl door into the expansive 2 story foyer w/marble flrs & circular wrought iron staircase w/recessed wall niches. Massive living & utilitarian spaces incl fml LR & DR, fam rm, game rm, flex rm, butlers pantry, private study. Gourmet KIT is a chefs dream feat. granite, triple sink, SS appl, island w/prep sink & wine chiller. This exquisite home boasts feat e.g. grand columns, elevator, tray ceilings, recessed lighting, marble & hwd flrs, arched doorways, 3 FP, 3 industl coolers & vast expanses of glass for abundant nat lite. Ascend 1 of 2 staircases to the 2nd flr where you will find a gameroom, 5 bdrms (each w/personal ensuite) & flex rm. Bring the entertainment outdoors to the summer KIT overlooking the resort style pool w/stone waterfall feat, jetted spa & lush landscaping. Easy access to desirable schools, shopping & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 River Glynn Drive have any available units?
1119 River Glynn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek Village, TX.
What amenities does 1119 River Glynn Drive have?
Some of 1119 River Glynn Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 River Glynn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1119 River Glynn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 River Glynn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1119 River Glynn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek Village.
Does 1119 River Glynn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1119 River Glynn Drive offers parking.
Does 1119 River Glynn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1119 River Glynn Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 River Glynn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1119 River Glynn Drive has a pool.
Does 1119 River Glynn Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1119 River Glynn Drive has accessible units.
Does 1119 River Glynn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1119 River Glynn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1119 River Glynn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1119 River Glynn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXBellaire, TXJersey Village, TXRichmond, TXPecan Grove, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX
Alvin, TXTomball, TXFriendswood, TXChannelview, TXDeer Park, TXLa Porte, TXCrosby, TXNassau Bay, TXBrookshire, TXDickinson, TXSeabrook, TXDayton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine