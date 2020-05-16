1119 River Glynn Drive

Amenities

Spectacular Mediterranean style home w/rear gated courtyrd entry in the Heart of Houstons Riverbend area of Hunter's Creek. Front entry thru a steel/glass dbl door into the expansive 2 story foyer w/marble flrs & circular wrought iron staircase w/recessed wall niches. Massive living & utilitarian spaces incl fml LR & DR, fam rm, game rm, flex rm, butlers pantry, private study. Gourmet KIT is a chefs dream feat. granite, triple sink, SS appl, island w/prep sink & wine chiller. This exquisite home boasts feat e.g. grand columns, elevator, tray ceilings, recessed lighting, marble & hwd flrs, arched doorways, 3 FP, 3 industl coolers & vast expanses of glass for abundant nat lite. Ascend 1 of 2 staircases to the 2nd flr where you will find a gameroom, 5 bdrms (each w/personal ensuite) & flex rm. Bring the entertainment outdoors to the summer KIT overlooking the resort style pool w/stone waterfall feat, jetted spa & lush landscaping. Easy access to desirable schools, shopping & restaurants.