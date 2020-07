Cortland North Haven

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed on-site laundry alarm system internet cafe shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet

Located in the top-rated Cypress-Fairbanks ISD and close to major employers like Sysco and North Cypress Medical Center, our community offers a world of opportunity – close to home. Designer features like granite countertops and crown molding will make you proud to call any of our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments home.



Sweat it out in a free, Elevate group class in our 24/7 fitness center, or host your own pool party at our saltwater pool and sun deck. And with easy access to Cypress Park & Ride and Northwest Freeway, our location offers a quick commute to the Houston area.



No matter what your day looks like, you’ll come home to the hospitality and service of a team dedicated to you.