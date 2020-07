Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

Be close to the city but enjoy the quiet of county life. Soak in the beautiful county desert views and a large lot for your loved ones to gather to relax or celebrate the end of the work week. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a large living room and kitchen. This house is ready to host your next reunion. Pet Policy: 2 dogs are allowed with $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per dog. No cats allowed. Are you ready to move in? Give me a call!