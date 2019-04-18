All apartments in Hedwig Village
9789 Katy Freeway Freeway

9789 Katy Fwy · No Longer Available
Location

9789 Katy Fwy, Hedwig Village, TX 77024
Hedwig Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
new construction
pet friendly
valet service
Full service, luxury living at Memorial City! Amenities in this brand new building include a 24 hour concierge, large private balconies featuring fantastic views of Memorial City and Downtown, a private dog park, resort style pool with private cabanas and tanning ledge, sky lounge with wine storage, fitness room, business center, surround sound in each unit, and much, much more! Zoned to exemplary SBISD schools! Walking distance to shops and restaurants and even more are coming soon. This exclusive area of Bunker Hill is booming!!Next door at Hotel ZaZA, McCarthy residents enjoy 20% discount at ZsaSpa, Preferred ZaZa room rates, 15% off food and drinks at The Tipping Point as well as complimentary Valet Parking for guests. Move in by 3/25 for 50% off deposit and application fees, a $1000 concession and 2 weeks free!Come experience life at the McCarthy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

