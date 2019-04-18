9789 Katy Freeway Freeway

Amenities

Full service, luxury living at Memorial City! Amenities in this brand new building include a 24 hour concierge, large private balconies featuring fantastic views of Memorial City and Downtown, a private dog park, resort style pool with private cabanas and tanning ledge, sky lounge with wine storage, fitness room, business center, surround sound in each unit, and much, much more! Zoned to exemplary SBISD schools! Walking distance to shops and restaurants and even more are coming soon. This exclusive area of Bunker Hill is booming!!Next door at Hotel ZaZA, McCarthy residents enjoy 20% discount at ZsaSpa, Preferred ZaZa room rates, 15% off food and drinks at The Tipping Point as well as complimentary Valet Parking for guests. Move in by 3/25 for 50% off deposit and application fees, a $1000 concession and 2 weeks free!Come experience life at the McCarthy!