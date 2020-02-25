2222 8th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.