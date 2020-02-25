All apartments in Galena Park
Find more places like 2222 8th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Galena Park, TX
/
2222 8th Street
Last updated February 25 2020 at 9:22 PM

2222 8th Street

2222 8th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2222 8th Street, Galena Park, TX 77547
Galena Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 8th Street have any available units?
2222 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Galena Park, TX.
Is 2222 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2222 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2222 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2222 8th Street offer parking?
No, 2222 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2222 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2222 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 8th Street have a pool?
No, 2222 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2222 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 2222 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2222 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2222 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2222 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXChannelview, TXDeer Park, TXLa Porte, TXFriendswood, TXBellaire, TXManvel, TX
Crosby, TXNassau Bay, TXSeabrook, TXAlvin, TXDayton, TXDickinson, TXMont Belvieu, TXJersey Village, TXHitchcock, TXTomball, TXRichmond, TXPecan Grove, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine