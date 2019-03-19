1905 3rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible

This will not last long! A must see fabulously remodeled home in a great location, a few blocks away from schools and Galena Park. This completely remodeled three bedroom, one story home is ready for move-in. From hardwood floors, designer paint colors, crown molding in the living room and dining room, french doors, fireplace, huge utility room, and kitchen is updated with granite countertops, the attention to detail will leave you in awe. Has a flex room, breakfast area, two full baths and one half bath. Don't let this one slip away.