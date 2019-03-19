All apartments in Galena Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1905 3rd Street

1905 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1905 3rd Street, Galena Park, TX 77547
Galena Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
accessible
This will not last long! A must see fabulously remodeled home in a great location, a few blocks away from schools and Galena Park. This completely remodeled three bedroom, one story home is ready for move-in. From hardwood floors, designer paint colors, crown molding in the living room and dining room, french doors, fireplace, huge utility room, and kitchen is updated with granite countertops, the attention to detail will leave you in awe. Has a flex room, breakfast area, two full baths and one half bath. Don't let this one slip away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

