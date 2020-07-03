5402 Mustang Ridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage hot tub media room

Gorgeous Trend maker home nestled in the delightful Cross creek ranch, Fully loaded customized open plan living room, 6 bedrooms, 5 1/2 bath, complete with 3 car garage, and plenty of storage nooks and areas. expansive yard & multiple entertainment areas. A nice mix of Brazilian hard wood floors, carpet and tile.Extras include; gorgeous dinig are Game room, media room, Study, & Formal dining. Appliances include induction oven, wine chiller, Upright freezer, existing washer /dryer to be replaced, new washer & dryer to be installed prior to move in.