5402 Mustang Ridge Lane

Amenities
Gorgeous Trend maker home nestled in the delightful Cross creek ranch, Fully loaded customized open plan living room, 6 bedrooms, 5 1/2 bath, complete with 3 car garage, and plenty of storage nooks and areas. expansive yard & multiple entertainment areas. A nice mix of Brazilian hard wood floors, carpet and tile.Extras include; gorgeous dinig are Game room, media room, Study, & Formal dining. Appliances include induction oven, wine chiller, Upright freezer, existing washer /dryer to be replaced, new washer & dryer to be installed prior to move in.