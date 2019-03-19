5110 Bartlett Vista Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

Meticulously maintained and exquisitely finished, beautifully appointed one level Perry Homes built plan for families. Great for entertainment. Large covered back patio and no neighbor behind the home, providing extra privacy. Study/home office in the front of home with the fourth bedroom and bathroom in suite, great for guests, elderly parent or teenager. Two other bedrooms with bathroom just out their door, game room for small children that could also be a multi use room with glass doors and a great size formal dinning room with hardwood floor. The wide entry, high ceiling hallway leads you to the enormous family room with open kitchen, island and bar, all with window wall to back yard. To the right is the master retreat also with windows to back yard and peace full feel for the end of a busy day. .